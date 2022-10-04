Read full article on original website
— UT Health East Texas recently expanded rheumatology services in Tyler with the addition of Elizabeth Bui, MD. Dr. Bui is a rheumatologist who sees adult patients at UT Health East Texas Physicians at North Campus Tyler. She offers general rheumatology diagnoses and treatment for autoimmune conditions and musculoskeletal diseases, with a special interest in rheumatoid arthritis.
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested for drug charges on Monday and officials seized 83.6 grams of meth from an RV park. Denisa Permenter, 49, of Joaquin and Lawrence Pierce, 34, of Garrison were arrested in Shelbyville at an RV park after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics investigation. […]
Head Coach: Josh Gibson (9th season, 83-32 at school, 83-32 overall) Offensive Formation: Wing T. Record: 8-6, 4-1 in District; 4A D-II Regional Finalist. Date Opponent Result 08/27/22 Brock @ Greenville won: 28-7 09/02/22 @ Shreveport Byrd lost: 7-34 09/09/22 Midland Christian won: 48-28 09/16/22 @ Frisco Memorial won: 63-28 09/23/22 @ Paris won: 30-14 09/30/22 OPEN.
The Gilmer Buckeyes traveled to Texarkana Friday night to take on the Pleasant Grove Hawks in the District 7-4A DII opener. Gilmer led the series all-time 11-6 going into the contest. The Buckeyes came into the game with a 3-game winning streak over the Hawks and went into the fray...
