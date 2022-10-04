Read full article on original website
Samsung has been testing One UI 5 beta on the Galaxy S22 series since early August. The company has been slow in rolling out new beta builds as it looks to fix all the reported bugs and issues. A couple of weeks after dropping the third One UI 5 beta with improved animations and new app icons, the Korean giant has released the fourth beta firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup. And this time around, it has pulled a key feature from the build: multi-user support.
Google used to be well known for its April Fools' jokes. From an almost uninterrupted period spanning 2000 to 2019, the company kept up the tradition of giving us at least one joke announcement every April 1st. It stopped doing so because of the pandemic in 2020, and has yet to bring them back, but that hasn't stopped Google Japan from keeping the spirit alive (even though it's October). This latest "joke," though, might be more the stuff of terrors than something funny.
Under China's regime of heavy censorship, Google has managed to maintain a limited presence. The company's search engine, its main revenue driver, hasn't been available for years and an attempt in 2019 to bring back a version that would've funneled user data to the government proved fruitless. Still, it does offer other services including Maps and Translate primarily on a commercial basis for Chinese firms to use. Google Translate, though, is getting turned off.
The OnePlus Watch was a poor first effort from the company. It was widely panned for its poor software experience and inaccurate step tracking. The BBK-owned firm never dipped its toes in the smartwatch segment following that, though it did not entirely give up on the category either. OnePlus did launch a fitness band in India, but the product was inferior to other similar offerings in the market. Now, 1.5 years after the launch of the original Watch, the company has launched its second smartwatch and its first wearable under the Nord branding after a couple of weeks of teasing: the OnePlus Nord Watch.
It's hard to believe we're only a couple of days from Google's first wearable actually becoming a reality. After years of rumors and false starts, the Pixel Watch finally brings the company's hardware and software expertise to your wrist, and with any luck, it'll compete among the best smartwatches available today. If you simply can't wait another couple of days — and the leaks aren't doing it for you — this unofficial unboxing might be enough to tide you over.
Google just launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and while right now getting your hands on one might feel like a life-or-death imperative, if you ever actually find yourself in legitimately dire straights, will your Pixel have your back? A disturbing number of users have been sharing reports of the problems they've faced struggling to dial and connect to emergency numbers from their Pixel phones.
Updates on Google's Pixel phones are too slow. Before you get your pitchforks, let us explain what we mean. One of the benefits of buying a phone like the Google Pixel 6a or Pixel 6 is getting updates before other OEM devices. Still, installing them takes too long. Seamless updates are heralded as the best thing to happen to software upgrades, and phones that lack the feature are often mocked for the omission. But we're glad Samsung and a few others have refused to implement it.
Xiaomi is not a big name in the smartwatch market, but it has managed to carve a name for itself in the fitness trackers segment with its excellent Mi Band series. They are feature-rich, extremely affordable compared to the competition, and are among the best fitness trackers you can buy. In May 2022, the company announced the Mi Band 7 and followed it up with a Pro model in July, featuring a bigger display and a more premium build quality. Three months after its Chinese debut, the band is making its way to Europe, albeit under a different name: the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro.
The Google Pixel 7 launch on October 6 is set to fully reveal the long-teased Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and a variety of Nest hardware. Google has confirmed that, and we thought one of those announcements was likely to be the previously teased wired Google Nest Doorbell. Now that product has appeared on shop shelves about five days before the announcement; it may be set to go on sale before the October 6 reveal.
Google really got ahead of the leaks this year, giving us a full visual workup for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro months before launch. Still, there was plenty more to learn, and extra drips and drops over the weeks that followed helped us fill in tons of the remaining blanks, before the company had its chance to tell us. Now it's finally time to see just how accurate all those leaks were, as Google formally unveils the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
After months of leaks and early teases, Google's latest Pixel phones are finally official. My early impressions so far are pretty positive; despite the apparent similarities between generations, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deliver plenty of refinements over last year's offerings. That said, holding both sizes together makes one thing all too obvious. The design flourishes Google has kept exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro aren't just pointless — they actually make the smaller phone more appealing.
If you drive a car without a dashboard display, it's been a rough couple of years. Last year, Google shut down Android Auto for phone screens on Android 12 and beyond, with the app shuttering entirely for all users this year. Earlier this week, we learned Assistant Driving Mode was dropping the Maps card from its dashboard. It made some sense — that specific static card wasn't particularly useful, as it redirected you into the full Maps app — but it turns out that's far from the full story. Today, Google confirmed it's making a much larger change to Assistant Driving Mode: it's shuttering the dashboard view completely.
In July this year, Rakuten started offering two percent cash back on every hardware purchase on the Google Store in the US. The offer went live right before the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro went up for pre-order on the big G's online store, allowing you to save more money on your purchase. Now, ahead of the launch of the Pixel 7 series and the recent release of new Nest hardware, Rakuten has upped the cash back on the Google Store to four percent, so you can save even more money on your new Google hardware purchases.
You’ve likely heard about the Google Pixel Watch since it was first teased in early 2022. The smartwatch is finally official - we’ve heard everything about the brand new Wear OS 3 smartwatch confirmed on stage alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If you preorder one, you should get it on October 13. One feature revealed during the Pixel Watch launch was that it would get fall detection, but Google has confirmed that it won’t be available at launch.
Signal is one of the best messaging apps you can have on your phone. It's particularly great because it's not associated with a big tech company, features end-to-end encryption, and includes a host of features focusing on security and privacy — ensuring messages are read only by the sending and receiving parties and not by anyone else. So, of course, it needs to have stories, like almost every other social media service. And this feature is now rolling out to beta users.
When a budget-friendly carrier-exclusive phone is announced, it’s natural to expect a lot of red flags. T-Mobile has been launching self-branded phones under the REVVL brand for several years, and as spec-to-price value continues to increase, it’s only producing better results over time. The new REVVL 6 Pro 5G is the latest to join this series, and thanks to a combination of software, performance, and battery life, it’s turning out to be one of the best budget phones I’ve ever used.
It's an incredibly human desire to want to express ourselves through our appearance, whether that means spending 20 minutes choosing what to wear in the morning, or picking out a phone case that's just looking to attract attention. With the new Pixel Watch, Google is hitting the ground running when it comes to customization, already offering over a dozen bands to pair with that wearable you're pre-ordering — and even more variety is on the way in 2023. Access to lots of options like that is great, but what I think I like the most about personalizing the Pixel Watch is just how easy Google has made it to change bands.
One reason people buy a smartwatch is to reduce the time they spend on smartphones. While most smartwatches do a great job at that, they lack controls like turning devices on and off, for example, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, the flashlight, and hotspots for which you may need to unlock your device. Then, all it takes is one Instagram notification which leads to minutes to hours of endless scrolling. However, if you own one of the best Wear OS smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4, or any Wear OS-powered wearable, use an app called SimpleWear to toggle and control phone features from your watch.
The Pixel Watch's launch should act as a catalyst for the Wear OS ecosystem's growth. Irrespective of how good or bad the watch is, Google's first wearable should help attract more developers to the platform, leading to more apps being available for Wear OS 3. The company has played its part in making the OS more attractive by redesigning the Wear OS Play Store, revamping the Google Keep app for smartwatches, and even releasing a Phone app for the platform. Now, ahead of the Pixel Watch's launch, Google has released a new Weather app for all Wear OS 3-running smartwatches.
We’ve known the design of the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch since May this year, and while we haven’t yet seen the devices properly revealed by the company, another clip on its YouTube channel gives us a clearer picture of the design for each product. There’s not much to learn from the video, as we’ve seen these three devices from all angles before, but it gives you one of the clearest glimpses of the handsets and smartwatch.
