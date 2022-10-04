Read full article on original website
UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler welcomes Elizabeth Bui, MD
— UT Health East Texas recently expanded rheumatology services in Tyler with the addition of Elizabeth Bui, MD. Dr. Bui is a rheumatologist who sees adult patients at UT Health East Texas Physicians at North Campus Tyler. She offers general rheumatology diagnoses and treatment for autoimmune conditions and musculoskeletal diseases, with a special interest in rheumatoid arthritis.
Gilmer @ PG Game Info & Notes
Head Coach: Josh Gibson (9th season, 83-32 at school, 83-32 overall) Offensive Formation: Wing T. Record: 8-6, 4-1 in District; 4A D-II Regional Finalist. Date Opponent Result 08/27/22 Brock @ Greenville won: 28-7 09/02/22 @ Shreveport Byrd lost: 7-34 09/09/22 Midland Christian won: 48-28 09/16/22 @ Frisco Memorial won: 63-28 09/23/22 @ Paris won: 30-14 09/30/22 OPEN.
Gilmer 35, Pleasant Grove 14
The Gilmer Buckeyes traveled to Texarkana Friday night to take on the Pleasant Grove Hawks in the District 7-4A DII opener. Gilmer led the series all-time 11-6 going into the contest. The Buckeyes came into the game with a 3-game winning streak over the Hawks and went into the fray...
