Kenneth Ames
3d ago

I say Putin is playing with fire if he decides to use any kind or such power will not only hurt Ukrainians but will also be devastating to Russia in a real big way. The winds blow highly in that region and i don’t think the people of Russia understand that. The radiation of any such power will indefinite blow in the direction of Russia causing lives to be lost.

Christopher Hill
3d ago

Looking for the Russian comments, and on the same page.... Russia has nothing to lose and trapped by America and NATO sanctions....political support stripped of personal business and property, buy an invading state as Russia see it!!! Ukraine is turning towards west ideations, then leave and believe you can overthrow and take away Russian territory....Putin INVESTED and what scares me is that any other countries in same position would do what, NUCLEAR STRIKE!!! YOU WILL NOT TAKE RUSSIA, NOT ONE PIECE, WHAT RUSSIAN CAN'T HAVE THEY WILL DESTROY.....ANY response from America and NATO will be NUCLEAR WW3

nelson
3d ago

Let’s talk hypersonic nuke cape ability 6 minutes travel time from Russia to US .. NORAD takes about 6 minutes to detect a launch and triangulate path of incoming nukes.. but what if they launch off of our cost line?? 1-2 minutes..

TheDailyBeast

Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like

Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
POLITICS
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to Russia After It Loses?

With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Americans Are Running Out of Patience With Biden's Approach to Putin's War

As the war in Ukraine enters its eighth month, Americans are growing tired of the Biden administration's approach to punishing Russia for the invasion, a new poll suggests. According to the poll conducted by Data for Progress and commissioned by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, 57 percent of likely voters strongly or somewhat support the U.S. pursuing diplomatic negotiations, even if it means Ukraine would have to make compromises with Russia. Comparably, 32 percent of respondents were strongly or somewhat opposed to the idea.
ELECTIONS
Newsweek

U.S. Has Only Two Options Left for Russia's War on Ukraine: RAND

As prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appear to be increasingly unlikely, members of a global policy think tank said that the U.S. and its partners seem to only have two options left when it comes to the ongoing war: ensure a Ukrainian victory or accept the repercussions of a Ukrainian defeat.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Doomsday scenario: Simulation reveals nuclear war with Russia would cause 90 million casualties

It is predicted that over 90 million people would be dead or injured in a war between the United States and Russia, Princeton University researchers discovered. Researchers at the Princeton Program on Science and Global Security created a simulated war using realistic nuclear weapons positions, targets, and fatality estimates to show the consequences that a nuclear war could have on both countries and the world, according to the project’s website.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like

A simulation shows how a nuclear war between Russia and NATO could potentially play out in a horrific scenario that would result in the deaths of millions of people around the world within hours. The four-minute audiovisual piece called "Plan A", which was developed by researchers associated with Princeton University's...
MILITARY
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
The US Sun

NATO issues chilling nuclear war warning after Vlad’s deranged speech in ‘most dangerous moment since Russian invasion’

NATO has issued a chilling nuclear war warning after Vladimir Putin's deranged speech edged the world into the most dangerous moment since the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg, who heads the Western military alliance, said Putin's shameless landgrab would not stop NATO providing its "unwavering support" to Ukraine. The NATO chief...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
