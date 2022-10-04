I say Putin is playing with fire if he decides to use any kind or such power will not only hurt Ukrainians but will also be devastating to Russia in a real big way. The winds blow highly in that region and i don’t think the people of Russia understand that. The radiation of any such power will indefinite blow in the direction of Russia causing lives to be lost.
Looking for the Russian comments, and on the same page.... Russia has nothing to lose and trapped by America and NATO sanctions....political support stripped of personal business and property, buy an invading state as Russia see it!!! Ukraine is turning towards west ideations, then leave and believe you can overthrow and take away Russian territory....Putin INVESTED and what scares me is that any other countries in same position would do what, NUCLEAR STRIKE!!! YOU WILL NOT TAKE RUSSIA, NOT ONE PIECE, WHAT RUSSIAN CAN'T HAVE THEY WILL DESTROY.....ANY response from America and NATO will be NUCLEAR WW3
Let’s talk hypersonic nuke cape ability 6 minutes travel time from Russia to US .. NORAD takes about 6 minutes to detect a launch and triangulate path of incoming nukes.. but what if they launch off of our cost line?? 1-2 minutes..
Related
Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like
If Russia Drops a Nuke, the U.S. Has These Three Options
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See what is was like in Toyko when North Korea fired missile over Japan
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan
BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian submarine with 'nuclear tsunami' technology vanishes: Report
What Happens to Russia After It Loses?
Americans Are Running Out of Patience With Biden's Approach to Putin's War
Alert showed 5 US nukes inbound. How one man in USSR may have saved the world in 1983
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Has Only Two Options Left for Russia's War on Ukraine: RAND
Doomsday scenario: Simulation reveals nuclear war with Russia would cause 90 million casualties
Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like
Russia Is Urgently Buying Large Amounts Of Potassium Iodide, Compound That Protects From Nuclear Radiation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
NATO issues chilling nuclear war warning after Vlad’s deranged speech in ‘most dangerous moment since Russian invasion’
Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'
Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns
Axios
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 76