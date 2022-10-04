ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Northwestern

Northwestern Dining hosts food-rich Fall Festi-Ful

Pumpkins, flowers and food filled tables on Norris University Center’s East Lawn on Thursday as students enjoyed the sunshine and festivities at Northwestern Dining’s Fall Festi-Ful. Norris staple Viet Nom Nom, Jewish comfort food company Schmaltz and Vinegar and other vendors offered free samples to attendees. Participants also...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston History Center hosts virtual tour of Evanston’s eight African American Heritage sites

The Evanston History Center hosted a presentation Thursday night to virtually walk residents through eight different Evanston sites that symbolized the role Black residents played in the city’s history. The event, titled “Changing the Narrative: A Look at African American Heritage Sites in Evanston,” attracted 50 people. Local historian...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 3

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss. Get hyped for Homecoming. Featuring NU Marching Band, the beloved Willie the Wildcat and selected student organizations, this event kicks off Homecoming Weekend. There will also be giveaways, refreshments and even the Homecoming Wildcats crowning.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston Pride celebrates Latinidad with second annual Una Fiesta Hispana

Sounds of trumpets, violins and guitars flooded Fountain Square Thursday as the community celebrated Hispanic Heritage month. Evanston Pride hosted their second annual Una Fiesta Hispana complete with local vendors, attractions and performances. — Captured: Evanston Pride celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and LGBTQ+ community. — Evanston Latinos works to distribute...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Brew Coffee Lab to bring boba and coffee to Main Library

Main Library visitors will soon be able to pick up boba-filled ube lattes or lychee-jellied calamansi juice to sip while studying, thanks to campus newcomer Brew Coffee Lab. The Des Plaines-based coffee shop — which offers bubble tea, coffee and pastries — is opening its second outlet next week in the space formerly occupied by Brewbike, which shut down in August after failing to complete its latest round of funding.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

D65 expands teacher residency program and introduces teacher apprenticeship program to strengthen community impact

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 launched a new teacher apprenticeship program to improve an existing teacher residency program this September, addressing an anticipated teacher shortage and hiring a more diverse teaching staff. The district announced that it will partner with BloomBoard, Inc, an organization that partners with school districts to strengthen...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Pace CTA Regional Connect pass streamlines local public transit

Pace has seen an increase in ridership in recent months following the June approval of a reduced rate Regional Connect pass, a $30 per month addition to the $100 Metra Monthly pass that allows unlimited rides on any Pace or Chicago Transit Authority vehicle. The Regional Connect Pass replaces two...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston Fire Department rescues eight individuals after boats capsize

Evanston Fire Department rescued eight individuals whose boats capsized near Clark Street Beach and the Dempster Street Boat Launch Facility around 5 p.m. Thursday. EFD Chief Paul Polep said in a news release that all boaters have been accounted for, and none of the individuals pulled from the water required transport to local hospitals.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Golf: Northwestern fails to fend off surging Auburn, places second at Marquette Intercollegiate

Following last week’s comeback victory at the Windon Memorial, Northwestern hoped to carry its momentum into the Marquette Intercollegiate over the weekend. The Wildcats appeared to be riding high in the first two rounds, where they amassed a six-stroke lead. The turn of the final round, however, signaled a change in the tide that NU could not reverse. Leading into the round, No. 3 Auburn, sat six strokes back in third position, but the Tigers posted a tournament-best round at 274, flying up the leaderboard and supplanting NU for the title.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Football: Two programs in flux: Northwestern gears up for clash with Wisconsin and interim head coach Leonhard Saturday

The latest victim to the 2022 college football coaching carousel? Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst. On Sunday, the Badgers fired Chryst, who accumulated a 67-26 record at the helm of Wisconsin football for over seven years and led the team to three Big Ten West titles. He’s spent the majority of his life as a player and coach in Madison, but at the end of the day, winning is a cure-all in football, and Chryst had not been doing a lot of it recently.
MADISON, WI
Daily Northwestern

Volleyball: “A whole new Temi:” Thomas-Ailara takes Northwestern to new heights

Senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara is a force on the court. One second she’s floating, arm extended overhead as she readies for a powerful, graceful kill. The next she’s running, eyes on the ball as she readies to assist her teammates. Then she’s gently tipping the ball over the net, perplexing opponents with her placement.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Golf: Northwestern off to slow start in fall tournaments

Following an underwhelming finish at last month’s Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, Northwestern failed to rebound at this week’s Windy City Collegiate Classic. The Wildcats hosted some of the nation’s top talent at nearby Exmoor Country Club on Monday and Tuesday but finished 13th among the 15-team field after hitting 42-over-par.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Football: Bryce Gallagher embraces leadership role in standout junior season

Nearing the end of Northwestern’s first quarter against Penn State, junior linebacker Bryce Gallagher watched quarterback Sean Clifford’s pass spiral. As the ball moved downward, it seemed to be on a perfect path toward Gallagher. So he dove for it, intercepting the ball as he hit the ground. It was a joyful moment in a tense, rainy game, and his teammates surrounded him, jumping up and down.
EVANSTON, IL

