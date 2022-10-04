Following last week’s comeback victory at the Windon Memorial, Northwestern hoped to carry its momentum into the Marquette Intercollegiate over the weekend. The Wildcats appeared to be riding high in the first two rounds, where they amassed a six-stroke lead. The turn of the final round, however, signaled a change in the tide that NU could not reverse. Leading into the round, No. 3 Auburn, sat six strokes back in third position, but the Tigers posted a tournament-best round at 274, flying up the leaderboard and supplanting NU for the title.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO