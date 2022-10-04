Read full article on original website
Bank confirms pension funds almost collapsed amid market meltdown
Official explains how promise to buy up to £65bn of government debt staved off destructive UK financial spiral
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
China shifts US bond holdings offshore, potentially beyond the reach of any future currency sanctions, report says
China cut US debt holdings by 9% from the end of 2021 to July this year, according to Nikkei Asia. Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands saw a $38.5 billion rise in China's Treasury holdings, and Bermuda saw a $7 billion increase. China may be protecting dollar-denominated assets from any future sanctions...
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
Saudi Aramco says the world is totally misreading the oil market and too focused on 'short-term economics'
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said Tuesday that the world is misreading the oil market. Current crude prices indicate that the market is focused "on short-term economics rather than supply fundamentals," he said. Nasser also reiterated warnings that a pick-up in economic activity would erase spare oil production capacity. The...
To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food
After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
US home prices are falling at the fastest rate since the Great Financial Crisis, says Black Knight
Home prices fell in August for the second straight month, according to data from Black Knight. Median prices fell 0.98% in August, following July's upwardly revised 1.05% monthly decline. They mark the biggest single-month price declines since January 2009 and are among the eight largest on record. Home prices fell...
‘It’s just not worth it’: why employers still can’t get staff back to the office
Employees have grown to love the flexibility of remote working, and firms keen to keep their staff can do little about it, surveys find
Everyone is wrong about the future of remote work
As CEOs push return to office and workers resist, everyone is wrong about remote work’s future.
Treasury secretary suggests benefits may not be hiked in line with inflation
In a possible U-turn on Rishi Sunak’s commitment, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury has suggested that benefits may not be hiked up to match levels of inflation. Chris Philp said the pledge to uprate benefits in line with inflation was "under consideration," while speaking on ITV's Peston. "I'm...
Company offers workers six-figure salary and options to ‘work from anywhere’ – are you eligible
ONE of the world's most successful IT companies is offering candidates a six-figure salary and the option to "work from anywhere" as part of a huge recruitment drive - could you land the job?. Aussie software company Atlassian is aiming to recruit more than 1,000 new research and development employees.
The average adult will be worth $100,000 in two years. But the reality isn’t as great as it sounds
$100,000 is no small sum. After all, it’s the cost of cloning two pet dogs like Barbara Streisand once did and the projected price of a ticket to space in 10 years. It’s also the projected net worth of the average adult in 2024. So finds a new...
Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, with plans including laying off staff and cutting spending on environmental issues, a major survey shows
91% of CEOs of large US companies said there'd be a recession within the next year. Only a third said it would be mild and short, and most expect it to affect their company's growth. Netflix, Microsoft, and Tesla have laid off staff. Some companies plan to pause ESG efforts.
