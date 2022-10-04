Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
NYC’s rental market is finally cooling
New York City’s rental market appears to finally be cooling after a summer of historically high prices that was particularly difficult on middle-class workers. Landlords were more likely to offer concessions and cut asking prices in September than July, according to data collected by StreetEasy. That comes as the citywide median rent has plateaued. In September, it was $3,500 a month, down from $3,575 in August.
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 86 units at a senior housing complex on the Lower East Side
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 86 newly constructed apartments at 64 Norfolk St., a housing development for seniors on the Lower East Side. Rents start at $654 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $25,372 to $84,070 depending on the size of the household.
Commercial Observer
Lender Moves to Force Sale of 111 East 59th Street After $193M Default
A forced sale might be in store for the Upper East Side retail and office building at 111 East 59th Street after its owners defaulted on their loans, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York County Supreme Court. LoanCore Capital sued 111 East 59th Street JV Sub and...
evgrieve.com
These 'Friends' are looking to care for Tompkins Square Park
A group of East Village residents have come together to form Friends of Tompkins Square Park ... "neighbors working to build a new group to advocate for TSP." The group's first event is this Saturday (Oct. 8). Volunteers can meet at the Park office/fieldhouse at 9 a.m. to pick up trash and rake leaves.
untappedcities.com
A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn
Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
evgrieve.com
A 1982 view of St. Mark's Place at 3rd Avenue
Looking east on St Mark's Place at Third Avenue circa 1982... with a view of Tompkins Square Park in the distance ... photo by Peter Bennett. Check out more of Peter's work here. We previously posted some of Peter's EV photos from the 1980s at this link.
brickunderground.com
Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more
Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
Commercial Observer
Bronx Housing Development Backed by Adams Passes Council Committee Hurdle
A contentious proposal to build 349 apartment units — with up to 160 of them to be deemed affordable — in the Bronx that has the backing of Mayor Eric Adams will advance to a full New York City Council vote. The Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A giant Toys“R”Us is opening in Herald Square next week
Toys“R”Us is finally making its much-awaited comeback: the chain will return to New York City as an in-store shop at Macy’s Herald Square on Friday, October 14. Lest you think the new destination to be more of a stand inside the world-renowned flagship department store than a full-fledged operation, think again: the Toys”R”Us is taking over 14,000 square feet of the seventh floor, “offering playful and colorful fixtures, as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various must-have toys,” reads an official press release.
NYC Council members’ proposed migrant solution includes 10 ‘large-scale’ Manhattan hotels
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Council members released a plan of their own regarding the city’s influx of asylum seekers on Wednesday, and it doesn’t include tent cities or cruise ships on Staten Island. Instead, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queens), Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala...
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Oldest Churches in NYC
With some of the oldest New York City churches dating back to the 1700s, they have been host to George Washington, runaway slaves, Boss Tweed, and 9/11 workers. New York City churches have also adapted to the changing neighborhoods and communities around them, serving as hospitals, meetinghouses, comfort stations, museums, and even synagogues. However, the buildings themselves remain largely unchanged from when they were built, complete with secret rooms and passageways that are all but forgotten today. Below, discover the ten oldest churches still standing in New York City, starting with the most recent.
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
6 Of The World's 50 Best Bars Are In New York & You Don't Need To Drive A Lamborghini To Go
The list for "The World's 50 Best Bars" came out for 2022 and New York landed six spots in the U.S., with two establishments in the top 10. The rank is measured by Drink Writers, Cocktail Experts, Bartenders and Bar Owners. They must have been to the location they cast a vote for at least once, and they are allowed to submit seven votes — four in their own region, three in another.
Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression. Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
evgrieve.com
The annual Harvest Arts Festival starts tomorrow in East Village community gardens
The 11th annual LUNGS Harvest Arts Festival gets underway tomorrow (Friday, Oct. 7). This year's 9-day festival includes activities at dozens of East Village/LES community gardens, each featuring various performances, concerts, workshops and other related events. Check the LUNGS website here for the day-by-day, garden-by-garden schedule. The opening-night festivities are...
Commercial Observer
Nursing Home Investor Snatches Up Queens Senior Living Facility for $49M
A nursing home investor picked up the Castle Senior Living facility in Forest Hills, Queens, for $49.5 million, property records show. Avi Lustig, under the firm Waldron Street Owner, purchased the two-building senior living facility at 108-15 Horace Harding Expressway and 108-25 Horace Harding Expressway from Midway Company, Bayberry Capital Group and Hi-Tech Pharmacal in a deal that closed Sept. 13, according to property records made public Tuesday.
New bill allows residents to earn money by submitting photos of cars, trucks parked illegally
It proposes allowing residents to submit photos of cars and trucks parked in bike lanes, bus lanes and crosswalks - in exchange for a portion of the ticket.
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
“I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave
The conversion of the shuttered Skyline Hotel into a temporary shelter has long been at the center of conversations around the city’s care of homeless New Yorkers. Disliked by some Hell Kitchen locals because of security concerns and supported by others as a needed resource in New York’s housing crisis, the 10th Avenue shelter has […] The post “I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave appeared first on W42ST.
