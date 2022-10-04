Read full article on original website
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back Mexican Pizza, But With One Problem
Those who love the Mexican Pizza have had a rough few years. This classic menu item from Yum Brands (YUM) fave Taco Bell was the kind of reliable comfort many folks looked to on that late night drive-thru run, for an afternoon lunch treat, or simply because they were in the mood for its strangely addictive delights.
CNET
National Pizza Month Deals From Pizza Hut, Domino's, Papa John's and More
October is National Pizza Month, although America's love for the cheesy dish is a year-round affair. Approximately 3 billion pies are ordered in the US annually, according to Pizza Hut, equal to 100 acres of pizza a day -- or about 350 slices a second. Surveys show pepperoni is the...
Jay-Z Leads Huge Investment In Pizza-Making Robots
The $16.5 million Marcy Venture Partners raised will support Stellar Pizza's first truck, to launch at USC this fall.
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order Now
Chipotle Mexican Grill is finally putting its first tortilla-making robot to work at a restaurant in California this October. Robotic Tortilla chips will be on the menu in California beginning this monthChipotle.
What Happened To The Pizza Cupcake After Shark Tank?
You might think the words "pizza” and "cupcake” don't belong in the same sentence. Maybe those words together could conjure up images of an unappealing mashup of dough, cheese, tomatoes, and – horrors – icing. Or you might think that a pizza cupcake sounds like your idea of hand-held snack heaven. The Pizza Cupcake, created by the husband and wife team of Andrea Meggiato and Michelle Jimenez, is a cute-as-a-button artisan pizza that's shaped like a cupcake and roughly the same size as one. The dough, which they describe as a flaky cross between brioche and sourdough, has an indent in the middle to hold mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, a piece of pepperoni, and a sprinkle of herbs. It's a frozen product, which would allow someone to enjoy a couple at first as a snack and a couple later with a salad.
McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’
McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell
Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal
McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.
Eater
Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans
Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
I'm a chef who ordered pepperoni pizzas from 3 popular Midwestern chains. Here's how they stacked up.
As a culinary pro, I ordered and reviewed large pepperoni pies from popular pizza chains Pizza Hut, Domino's, and Jet's to see which was the best.
TikToker Rants About Tipping Culture After Being Asked to Tip on Pizza He Picked Up Himself
TikToker @thejmancomesquick sparked a viral debate when he went on a tirade against "obscene" tipping practices that ask customers who are picking up their own food to provide gratuity for staff members, even if they aren't delivering, serving, or helping facilitate orders for customers making purchases at the restaurants they work at.
California Pizza Kitchen Encouraging Customers to Not Eat Pizza in Bold Marketing Move
California Pizza Kitchen is recognized nationwide as one of the most successful pizza chains ever- but what they just announced is anything but pro-pizza. During National Pizza Month, California Pizza Kitchen will be rewarding customers for ordering anything but their California-style pizza. Members of the California Pizza Kitchen rewards program will be given a choice between a complimentary 7-inch BBQ chicken, traditional cheese pizza, or pepperoni pizza to be redeemed on their next visit.
Freethink
You could soon get a piece of $700 million Liquid Death
In just three years, canned water startup Liquid Death has gone from selling its first products online to a $700 million valuation — and you might soon get a chance to own a piece of the fast-growing, eco-conscious company. The challenge: Every minute, one million plastic bottles are sold...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
McDonald’s Is Now Making Adult Happy Meals Starting In October
Who doesn't love a Happy Meal? We have all grown up on them and our kids have too. McDonald's Happy Meals are a staple of growing up no matter how old. Happy Meals have changed over the years with the times. If you order a Happy Meal today you can get a hamburger or chicken McNuggets, fries or fruit, a drink, and a toy. The toys usually coincide with the latest trend of movies or toys that are out and as a kid, it's your mission to collect every one of them. I loved getting McDonald's toys especially if they were from a Disney movie or they had to do with something McDonald's related. In fact not too long ago when McDonald's came out with the toys from the 90s I was trying to get them all. I have a bag full of old-school McDonald's toys at home that I found the other day unpacking a box. I was always a big fan of the smurf toys too.
Elite Daily
I Tried TikTok's Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Hack & It's Better Than The OG
Having the Mexican Pizza back on the menu at Taco Bell is exciting on its own, but TikTok has taken it to another level. Not only did Doja Cat and Dolly Parton star in a Mexican Pizza musical on TikTok, but TikTok’s Mexican Pizza hack also makes the fan-favorite menu item even more delicious. While you can always enjoy your Mexican Pizza by itself with your favorite hot sauce, you’ll need to order a few more add-ons if you want to take your taste buds to the next level.
iheart.com
Food: McDonald's IS Bringing Back Those Halloween Happy Meal Pails
It's official: McDonald's IS bringing back those Halloween Happy Meal pails that look like jack-o-lanterns. Look for them starting October 18th. Scientists Engineered a Way to Make Beer Taste Better. This sure makes it sound like our grandparents were drinking much better beer than the swill we get today ....
McDonald’s happy meals for adults: Fast-food giant debuts new spin on old classic
McDonald’s is bringing back the “Happy Meal” — but this time, for adults. McDonald’s announced Tuesday that it would be partnering with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to release an “adult Happy Meals” officially dubbed the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box. The...
ZDNet
McDonald's customers are really unhappy (Chick-fil-A's just laugh)
The pandemic is, apparently, officially over. This means some businesses will be adjusting by ordering their employees back to the office. Other businesses, however, concluded that, having adjusted their way of doing business and raising their investments in technology, perhaps there's no point going back to older ways. Also: Remote...
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
