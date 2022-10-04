ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

fourfourtwo.com

RANKED! The 25 best Champions League games of all time

The 25 best Champions League games of all time: 25-11 The Champions League isn't just a stage for the greatest of all time to perform, it's often where you'll find the most entertaining matches. There's something about a midweek spotlight, isn't there? The anthem starts, the starball drops and all...
fourfourtwo.com

The top 10 most goals scored in a single Premier League season

Alan Shearer may have the record for most Premier League goals overall, but who has got the most in a single season?. The Premier League first started in 1992, and since then strikers have been scoring goals for fun. But just how many goals have the league's most elite forwards...
fourfourtwo.com

Ranked! The 50 dirtiest players in Premier League history

We have crunched the numbers to reveal the players who have committed the most fouls. These are players who let you know they’re there. Who leave a mark. Who make sure you’ll feel that in the morning. Who put a name on it, no matter who's in their way. Who get there somehow.
fourfourtwo.com

Why is Everton vs Manchester United kicking off at 7pm on Sunday?

Premier League fans hoping to catch Everton vs Manchester United this weekend may have been left baffled by the unusual scheduled kick off time of 7pm. Usually, weekend games take place at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm on Saturdays; and 2pm and 4.30pm on Sundays. Why, then, the switch to a later time for this specific fixture? The reason, as is often the case with top-tier football matches these days, is due to television rights holders.
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Reds in offer for incredible Colombian wonderkid

Liverpool are chasing a Colombian talent who could provide a spark in attack. The Reds have already signed one star from the South American country already in 2022, buying Porto forward Luis Diaz in January. Diaz has been a hit at Anfield so far and helped propel Jurgen Klopp's side to two domestic cups and a Champions League final.
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: TWO new Brazilians on January wishlist

Arsenal are ready to expand their Brazilian influence even further with two new South American signings. The Gunners have become Samba-infused over recent seasons, especially since the introduction of former Invincible Edu Gaspar as a technical director. Gabriel Martinelli, who Edu is very close to, was one of the first signings that Edu recommended after joining in 2019 – before Chelsea stalwart David Luiz was a late window replacement for outgoing captain Laurent Koscielny that same summer.
fourfourtwo.com

Brentford: Romeo Beckham training with Bees' B team

Romeo Beckham is currently training with Brentford's B team, although it is unclear how long the 20-year-old will spend with the West London side. Currently contracted to Inter Miami II – the reserve side of the MLS club founded by his dad, David, in 2018 – Romeo is in London training with Brentford's reserve side during the MLS Next Pro off-season. Last season he scored two goals and made ten assists across 20 appearances, where he played primarily as a right winger.
