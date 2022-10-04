Arsenal are ready to expand their Brazilian influence even further with two new South American signings. The Gunners have become Samba-infused over recent seasons, especially since the introduction of former Invincible Edu Gaspar as a technical director. Gabriel Martinelli, who Edu is very close to, was one of the first signings that Edu recommended after joining in 2019 – before Chelsea stalwart David Luiz was a late window replacement for outgoing captain Laurent Koscielny that same summer.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO