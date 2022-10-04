Read full article on original website
Related
Will the OPEC decision to cut oil production further hurt U.S.-Saudi relations?
When OPEC Plus countries, led by Saudi Arabia, voted to cut oil production this week, the U.S.-Saudi relationship took another hit. The move will drive oil and gas prices up as people around the world struggle with energy prices in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. And domestically, that doesn't bode well for President Biden and the Democrats just weeks before the midterms. Biden called the move shortsighted and said this about Saudi Arabia.
With global trade expected to slow, the WTO warns of a possible recession
The World Trade Organization is warning of a sharp slowdown in global trade next year. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA: The picture for 2023 has darkened considerably. FADEL: That's WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. A decision on Wednesday by some of the most powerful oil producers around...
Judge gives Elon Musk and Twitter until the end of the month to close their deal
A Delaware judge has set a deadline of October 28 for Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make good on his promise to buy Twitter. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick postponed a high-stakes trial that was to start in a little more than a week. The billionaire and the social media company agree...
Some Democrats push to punish Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ move to cut oil production
Some Democrats in Congress are furious about OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million barrels of oil per day starting next month, and are calling to reexamine ties with key oil producers, and even withdraw U.S. military support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A trio of...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0