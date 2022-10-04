ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EWN

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Mulls Acquiring Celsius Assets

Sam Bankman-Fried could acquire assets from bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, Bloomberg reported. SBF already acquired Voyager Digital assets in a massive $1.4 billion deal. Celsius is the process of restructuring and regaining stability after falling into insolvency earlier in the year. CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down on Tuesday as part...
BUSINESS
EWN

FTX In Lead To Purchase The Auctioned Assets Of Voyager Digital: Source

A report by Coindesk citing anonymous sources reveals that FTX might be in the lead to purchase the auctioned assets of Voyager Digital. The crypto lender platform had earlier rejected the FTXs deal citing it as a low ball offer. A report published by Coindesk citing anonymous sources reveals that...
MARKETS
EWN

Binance Eyes Crypto License In Japan 4 Years After Exit

Crypto exchange giant Binance could resume operations in Japan for the first time since 2018. Changpeng’s Zhao company has eyes on a crypto license to legitimize such operations, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The news comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to lead a crypto-inclusive regime. Binance has chased...
MARKETS
EWN

Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
MARKETS
#Auction#Celsius#Bankruptcies#Ftx#Troubled Waters#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Southern New York
EWN

Christie’s Goes Digital, Launches A Virtual Art Auction Platform On Ethereum

British auction house Christie’s has launched Christie’s 3.0, an online art auction platform on Ethereum. The auction house will be conducting all transactions online, including post-sales and payments in ETH. The leading British auction house, Christie’s, has launched Christie’s 3.0, a virtual auction platform on Ethereum in collaboration...
INTERNET
EWN

$5 Million Ethereum Index Fund Debuted By Fidelity

Fidelity announced a new Ethereum index fund per details from a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The mammoth asset manager boasts around $5 million in investments for its latest crypto offering. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz hinted that the company might provide retail exposure to Bitcoin soon. A...
STOCKS
EWN

Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange

Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
BUSINESS
EWN

Luna Price Drops 7% Despite Binance Burning $1.86M in LUNC

Binance has finished its first burn of Terra Classic (LUNC), burning about $1.86 million in USDT equivalent from trading fees collected from spot and margin trading pairs. Binance first announced that it would burn the trading fees on September 26, and the next announcement will take place on October 10.
STOCKS
EWN

Cardano Developer Emurgo Unveils $200 Million Investment For Blockchain Growth

Founding protocol Emurgo plans to invest $200 million or more to support Cardano’s ecosystem. Emurgo’s investment will bootstrap projects building on Charles Hoskinson’s network. Protocols on other blockchains with Cardano integrations will also receive support from the investment package, per a CoinDesk report. $100 million will power...
BUSINESS
EWN

What is Sudoswap? The First Automated NFT Market Maker for Web3 Degens

Launched in May 2022, Sudoswap is the first automated NFT market maker that aims to solve the lack of liquidity in the NFT market. Instead of having to trade directly among themselves, users can deposit NFTs and ETH into liquidity pools, allowing others to buy or sell NFTs through these pools.
MARKETS
EWN

Uniswap Labs To Raise Venture Capital at $1B Valuation

Uniswap Labs is gearing up to raise over $100 million in a new round of funding as it expands into new products and services. The decentralized exchange commands 64% of all DEX volumes, according to DeFi Llama. Uni’s new funding is indicative of the company’s ambitious plans. Uniswap...
BUSINESS
EWN

Doodles NFT Secures $54 Million in a Seven Seven Six Led Funding Round

Doodles NFT has raised $54 million at a $704 million valuation. With this capital, Doodles will expand its IP throughout the music, culture, and entertainment industries. Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six led the round, with participation from Acrew Capital, FTX Ventures, and 10T Holdings. Doodles are ready to expand...
BUSINESS
EWN

Revolut Awarded The U.K’s 38th Crypto License By FCA

European digital bank Revolut joined 37 other firms on the Financial Conduct Authority’s crypto asset firm register. The fintech unicorn previously offered digital asset services in the U.K. under the FCA’s Temporary Registration Regime. Revolut also has approval to operate across the European Economic Area thanks to registration...
BUSINESS
EWN

U.K. Authorities Press On With Crypto Hub Plans

The U.K. could continue moving toward crypto-friendly regulations despite a change in leadership. New Treasury economic secretary Richard Fuller reaffirmed the government’s stance during a digital asset debate, the first of its kind in the country. Crypto proponents previously feared Rishi Sunak’s plans might take the back burner after...
ECONOMY
EWN

EWN

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

