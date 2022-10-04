Read full article on original website
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Mulls Acquiring Celsius Assets
Sam Bankman-Fried could acquire assets from bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, Bloomberg reported. SBF already acquired Voyager Digital assets in a massive $1.4 billion deal. Celsius is the process of restructuring and regaining stability after falling into insolvency earlier in the year. CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down on Tuesday as part...
FTX In Lead To Purchase The Auctioned Assets Of Voyager Digital: Source
A report by Coindesk citing anonymous sources reveals that FTX might be in the lead to purchase the auctioned assets of Voyager Digital. The crypto lender platform had earlier rejected the FTXs deal citing it as a low ball offer. A report published by Coindesk citing anonymous sources reveals that...
Binance Eyes Crypto License In Japan 4 Years After Exit
Crypto exchange giant Binance could resume operations in Japan for the first time since 2018. Changpeng’s Zhao company has eyes on a crypto license to legitimize such operations, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The news comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to lead a crypto-inclusive regime. Binance has chased...
Staked ETH Coins See $33 Million Inflow Thanks To Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade: Nansen
On-chain analytics startup Nansen reported massive inflows into staked Ether tokens following the Merge. Ethereum’s proof-of-stake upgrade successfully shipped on September 15, EWN reported. “Smart money” investors have deployed over $33 million into locked-up Ether coins in the past week alone. Ethereum’s upgrade dubbed the merge seemingly bolstered...
Celsius Network’s $CEL Plummets 10% After Its CEO Alex Mashinsky’s Resignation
Alex Mashinsky, CEO of crypto lender platform Celsius Network, has resigned from his position. The firm’s CFO, Chris Ferraro, has been appointed as the next CEO of the Celsius Network. The news of Mashinsky’s resignation has adversely impacted the price of its native token CEL, which is down 10%...
Institutions Could Soon Turn Towards Ethereum To Earn Stable Yields And Returns. Here’s How
Ethereum’s recent shift to PoS can attract additional industries to explore its staking domain. Professionals are anticipating a big surge in institutional capital now that different institutions and industries are exploring the domain. Fidelity Investments’ digital asset wing could soon offer its institutional investors the ability to trade custody...
Investors Sell GBP & EURO For Bitcoin (BTC) In Record Numbers Reaching $881M in Volume
Bitcoin trading volumes recorded an all-time high against GBP today on Sep 28th, as GBP fiat currency showed weakness. According to the Strategy adviser of investment giant VanEck, BTC should see increased interest from the G20 countries as a hedge against their own policies. Over the past year, GBP has...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
Christie’s Goes Digital, Launches A Virtual Art Auction Platform On Ethereum
British auction house Christie’s has launched Christie’s 3.0, an online art auction platform on Ethereum. The auction house will be conducting all transactions online, including post-sales and payments in ETH. The leading British auction house, Christie’s, has launched Christie’s 3.0, a virtual auction platform on Ethereum in collaboration...
$5 Million Ethereum Index Fund Debuted By Fidelity
Fidelity announced a new Ethereum index fund per details from a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The mammoth asset manager boasts around $5 million in investments for its latest crypto offering. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz hinted that the company might provide retail exposure to Bitcoin soon. A...
Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange
Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
Luna Price Drops 7% Despite Binance Burning $1.86M in LUNC
Binance has finished its first burn of Terra Classic (LUNC), burning about $1.86 million in USDT equivalent from trading fees collected from spot and margin trading pairs. Binance first announced that it would burn the trading fees on September 26, and the next announcement will take place on October 10.
Cardano Developer Emurgo Unveils $200 Million Investment For Blockchain Growth
Founding protocol Emurgo plans to invest $200 million or more to support Cardano’s ecosystem. Emurgo’s investment will bootstrap projects building on Charles Hoskinson’s network. Protocols on other blockchains with Cardano integrations will also receive support from the investment package, per a CoinDesk report. $100 million will power...
What is Sudoswap? The First Automated NFT Market Maker for Web3 Degens
Launched in May 2022, Sudoswap is the first automated NFT market maker that aims to solve the lack of liquidity in the NFT market. Instead of having to trade directly among themselves, users can deposit NFTs and ETH into liquidity pools, allowing others to buy or sell NFTs through these pools.
Uniswap Labs To Raise Venture Capital at $1B Valuation
Uniswap Labs is gearing up to raise over $100 million in a new round of funding as it expands into new products and services. The decentralized exchange commands 64% of all DEX volumes, according to DeFi Llama. Uni’s new funding is indicative of the company’s ambitious plans. Uniswap...
Doodles NFT Secures $54 Million in a Seven Seven Six Led Funding Round
Doodles NFT has raised $54 million at a $704 million valuation. With this capital, Doodles will expand its IP throughout the music, culture, and entertainment industries. Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six led the round, with participation from Acrew Capital, FTX Ventures, and 10T Holdings. Doodles are ready to expand...
Revolut Awarded The U.K’s 38th Crypto License By FCA
European digital bank Revolut joined 37 other firms on the Financial Conduct Authority’s crypto asset firm register. The fintech unicorn previously offered digital asset services in the U.K. under the FCA’s Temporary Registration Regime. Revolut also has approval to operate across the European Economic Area thanks to registration...
Coral Bags $20 Million Funding From FTX And Jump To Build One-Stop Hub For Web3 Operations
Solana infrastructure developer Coral secured $20 million in funding from FTX ventures and digital asset trading firm Jump Crypto. The startup plans to deploy funds towards executable non-fungible tokens (xNFTs). xNFTs will function as applications within a crypto wallet dubbed Backpack, a decentralized hub built to bridge user interface and...
U.K. Authorities Press On With Crypto Hub Plans
The U.K. could continue moving toward crypto-friendly regulations despite a change in leadership. New Treasury economic secretary Richard Fuller reaffirmed the government’s stance during a digital asset debate, the first of its kind in the country. Crypto proponents previously feared Rishi Sunak’s plans might take the back burner after...
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Made Use Of Company’s Cash To Speculate On Cryptocurrencies: Report
A report by WSJ asserts that Coinbase dabbled in cryptocurrencies to earn additional money. The report further states that Coinbase made use of the company’s cash to trade and stake cryptocurrencies with the intention of earning profits. Per a recent report issued by the Wall Street Journal, Coinbase’s Risk...
