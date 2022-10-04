Read full article on original website
Bonita Springs deputy mayor on damage left behind by Hurricane Ian
More than a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the city of Bonita Springs is still assessing the damage. Deputy Mayor Mike Gibson took to Facebook Live this week to share a video of the destruction at Bonita Beach. Behind him, you can see mountains of debris, destroyed buildings, fallen palm trees, a boat strewn over the sand.
What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes
Hurricane Ian was the latest reminder for the need to adapt our infrastructure to deal with the rapidly changing climate. Florida had been preparing for such storms since Hurricane Andrew struck in the early 1990s. The state updated its building codes to make sure new buildings could survive high-wind speeds. But the widespread damage seen during Ian has some asking if the current code is strong enough or if building codes are even the answer to increasingly powerful storms.
False calls about active school shooters are rising. Behind them is a strange pattern
When Emmi Conley first heard in September about a rash of hoax calls reporting active shooters in schools, she dismissed it. Conley, an extremism researcher who studies groups and people behind public displays of violence, said she found no indication that these calls were connected to fringe online spaces where these pranks often originate.
Florida officials are scrambling to limit Hurricane Ian's impact on the election
Election officials in Florida say they are going to meet Thursday's deadline to mail ballots to voters for this year's midterm elections, despite the widespread flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week. However, in hard-hit areas, in-person voting remains the biggest concern. Tommy Doyle, the elections supervisor in...
Less is more when it comes to fall lawn care
If you hate spending fall weekends cleaning up leaves in your yard, one Connecticut gardener has some simple advice: don’t bother. Just leave them there. “Leaves that are falling in your flower beds and the side of your yard … you don't need to remove them," said Pollinate Old Lyme coordinator and gardening writer Suzanne Thompson.
How Gasparilla Island is recovering after Hurricane Ian
The area northwest of where the eye of Hurricane Ian came ashore last week is hobbled. Residents and businesses from Gasparilla Island to Englewood, Fla., are struggling to decide how to move forward.
Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida
We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
Will Connecticut still have a dry fall? Recent rain surprises meteorologists' expectations
What was expected to be a dry fall in Connecticut is now looking like it could return to normal. The recent rain across New England has brought an unexpected change to the drier-than-normal fall meteorologists were anticipating. A majority of rivers have returned to normal levels, but not all. John...
Appeal likely as judge restarts contested Bridgeport House primary
A new date has been set in the race for Bridgeport’s 127th state House District. Superior Court Judge Barry Stevens granted a proposed order from Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, to schedule the new Democratic primary. It will be held on October 18 between state Rep. Jack Hennessy (D-CT) and Councilman Marcus Brown.
Massachusetts will soon ban mattresses, clothing, commercial food waste from trash
Starting November 1, Massachusetts will require more items to be recycled or re-used rather than thrown away — including mattresses, clothing, and commercial food waste. The new food waste ban will mostly affect businesses. In 2014, the state ruled that any store or restaurant with more than a ton...
Closing arguments set in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury is expected to hear closing arguments Thursday in a trial to determine how much Infowars host Alex Jones should pay for persuading his audience that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax perpetrated to impose more gun control laws.
CT child care workers will get $1,000 bonuses, Lamont announces
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday he would provide $1,000 “appreciation bonus payments” next month to thousands of child care workers to bolster an industry in crisis. But, according to the Legislature’s top-ranking budget leaders, the $70 million lawmakers allocated was to give workers ongoing raises, not a one-time bump this fall.
It's not good when voting rights cases make it to the Supreme court, author says
The Supreme Court heard opening arguments this week in a case that could further erode the Voting Rights Act of 1965. That legislation was one of the great achievements of the civil rights movement of the '50s and '60s, and it sought to eliminate racial discrimination against minority voters. Central to the case before the Supreme Court is whether the redrawing of congressional districts in Alabama is diluting the voting power of Black voters, who make up more than a quarter of that state's population. We've called up Ari Berman to talk about this. He's a senior reporter at Mother Jones magazine and author of the book, "Give Us The Ballot: The Modern Struggle For Voting Rights In America." Ari, thanks so much for being with us.
Why the U.S. Senate race in Arizona is imperative for Democrats
Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Arizona, where incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly faces off against Republican Blake Masters. Masters is one of a slate of election-denying candidates in Arizona that former President Donald Trump successfully endorsed in the primaries. But it's Kelly who holds the advantage in the race, both in recent polls and with his sizable campaign war chest. Ben Giles of member station KJZZ in Phoenix has been following this campaign. Ben, Kelly and Masters faced off in their lone debate of the general election last night. What is your biggest takeaway from it?
How Eric Holder views the latest Supreme Court challenge to the Voting Rights Act
Is the Supreme Court poised to deliver another blow to the landmark Voting Rights Act? The court has done so more than once in this last decade. Yesterday, justices heard arguments in a case that could weaken the act once again. At issue, an Alabama congressional redistricting plan drawn by that state's Republican-controlled state legislature in which only 1 of 7 districts is majority Black even though more than a quarter of Alabama's population is African American.
The Week in CT News: Jury weighs cost of Alex Jones' lies, midterm elections approach
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This...
The first cobalt mine in America in decades is opening in Idaho
The first cobalt mine in America in decades opens Friday in Idaho. The metal used in electric vehicle batteries is in big demand yet analysts say the environmental costs are also high.
Verdict Watch: Jurors weigh cost of Alex Jones' Sandy Hook lies
For a decade, the parents and siblings of people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have been tormented and harassed by people who believe the mass shooting was a hoax. How do you put a price tag on their suffering?. That's part of the task faced by a...
Connecticut libraries say they're working to close the 'digital divide'
Connecticut libraries realize there are communities that can’t connect to the internet, so they’re providing laptops and teaching people in person about how to find information online. Libraries say they’re working to close what’s called the “digital divide.” And that was the focus of a conversation Wednesday at...
In Connecticut, Kamala Harris says fight for reproductive rights is a fight for ‘fundamental rights’
Appearing in Connecticut Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated the Biden administration’s commitment to protecting reproductive rights, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. When the highest court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, “we all had to stand and fight for these fundamental...
