Read full article on original website
Related
Why a scholar banished from Iran 15 years ago is hopeful about the current protests
Protests continue in Iran after the death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. Mahsa Amini, also known to family by her Kurdish name, Jina, was detained for apparently violating the police's standards for modesty. Reports vary on whether they objected to how she wore her hijab or the style of her pants.
Israelis are grappling with how much exposure to give a far-right politician
Israelis are grappling with the question of how much exposure to give a far-right politician who has a chance of becoming an Israeli Cabinet minister after next month's elections.
Self-doubt is a theme in Geena Davis' new memoir 'Dying of Politeness'
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with two-time Academy Award winning actress Geena Davis about her memoir: Dying of Politeness.
It's not good when voting rights cases make it to the Supreme court, author says
The Supreme Court heard opening arguments this week in a case that could further erode the Voting Rights Act of 1965. That legislation was one of the great achievements of the civil rights movement of the '50s and '60s, and it sought to eliminate racial discrimination against minority voters. Central to the case before the Supreme Court is whether the redrawing of congressional districts in Alabama is diluting the voting power of Black voters, who make up more than a quarter of that state's population. We've called up Ari Berman to talk about this. He's a senior reporter at Mother Jones magazine and author of the book, "Give Us The Ballot: The Modern Struggle For Voting Rights In America." Ari, thanks so much for being with us.
RELATED PEOPLE
British artist Sam Cox's latest project turns his home into a canvas
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The British artist Sam Cox is known as Mr. Doodle. He's made a career out of doodling - you know, little drawings. His latest project turns his home into his canvas. He's covered every inch of the house - the toilet seats, the staircase, the dinner table - with black-and-white doodles. This took 200 gallons of white paint and years. He's now living in that 13-room mansion with his wife, Alena also known as Mrs. Doodle. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
A Canadian court considers whether the U.S is a safe place for asylum-seekers
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) The United States is not safe for refugees. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: As government lawyers presented their case inside the Supreme Court in Ottawa yesterday, supporters of the legal challenge gathered outside a Toronto courthouse. At stake - the future of the U.S.-Canada Safe Third Country Agreement. In effect since 2004, it says asylum-seekers who make it to either country need to apply for asylum where they arrived first. Immigrant advocate Diana Gallego criticized the Canadian government for continuing to defend the agreement under which Canada turns asylum-seekers back to the United States.
Concerned passengers wanted an explanation for tape on airplane's wings
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. What's worse than hitting severe turbulence on the airplane? How about looking out the window and seeing what looks like duct tape holding the wings together? Concerned passengers have posted photos of this, but it turns out the silvery adhesive is something known as speed tape, and it's perfectly safe for some repairs. The airlines do sometimes use actual duct tape to restrain violent passengers. So be nice on your next flight.
For a chance at a better life, Venezuelans head toward the U.S. border
You may recall the other day when Florida's governor made a political point by arranging to deceive Venezuelan migrants and ship them to Martha's Vineyard from Texas. Turns out, there is a larger story of Venezuelan migrants. They're arriving in large numbers at the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to escape their country's troubles. Manuel Rueda caught up with some of the migrants who are just leaving Venezuela.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet
Few independent journalists can work in Iran. So in recent weeks, we've mainly seen that country's protests through videos and messages on social media. INSKEEP: This video, taken from a rooftop, shows people fleeing down a street as gunshots sound. Ever since a woman died in police custody, Iranians have both spread and gathered news on the internet. They're fighting to get online just as much as they confront police in the streets. Mahsa Alimardani is following that struggle for information. She's a senior researcher with Article 19, which is a human rights organization based outside Iran.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0