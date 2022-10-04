Read full article on original website
This is the heaviest pumpkin grown in the U.S. — ever!
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
A new 'Great British Bake Off' episode stereotypes Mexican culture, viewers say
Reception for the latest episode of many people's favorite comfort show was sour yesterday, when The Great British Bake Off aired a "Mexican week" episode that some viewers say was anything but sweet. The British baking competition series pits amateur bakers against one another to impress two judges, Prue Leith...
