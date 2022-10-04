Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Breaking: Japan Reveals Plans to Accelerate NFT, Metaverse Investments
The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, has reiterated his government's plans to invest in Web 3.0 technology. In his "State of the Union" address this week before Japan's National Diet, Kishida stated that expanding the use of Web 3.0 services that utilize metaverse and non-fungible token (NFT) innovations is part of the government's digital transformation plans.
u.today
NEAR HACKS Founders House by Supermoon Camp United Talented Web3 Builders in Lisbon
Operated by Banyan Collective, NEAR HACKS successfully debuted in Lisbon bringing together eighteen builders and founders on NEAR Protocol under one roof. The NEAR HACKS Founders House by Supermoon Camp boasted a space for collaboration and creativity, while guests shared impressive projects and ideas. Guests enjoyed the full NEARCON experience...
dailyhodl.com
Charles Hoskinson Says There’s ‘Humongous Appetite’ for Cardano Strategy, Outlines Path for Mass Adoption
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson says they have built a community and an ecosystem primed for mass adoption. In an interview with Messari founder Ryan Selkis, Hoskinson reiterates the importance of taking an academic and scientific approach to the development of the Cardano blockchain. According to the Cardano creator, their...
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
u.today
Ripple Grows into Second Largest Arab Economy via UK-Based 3s Money Club
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
1.06 Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as SHIB Goes up 5%, Are Whales Selling?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS・
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
americanmilitarynews.com
Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
Freethink
You could soon get a piece of $700 million Liquid Death
In just three years, canned water startup Liquid Death has gone from selling its first products online to a $700 million valuation — and you might soon get a chance to own a piece of the fast-growing, eco-conscious company. The challenge: Every minute, one million plastic bottles are sold...
Company offers workers six-figure salary and options to ‘work from anywhere’ – are you eligible
ONE of the world's most successful IT companies is offering candidates a six-figure salary and the option to "work from anywhere" as part of a huge recruitment drive - could you land the job?. Aussie software company Atlassian is aiming to recruit more than 1,000 new research and development employees.
Home prices in the world’s most expensive housing market could fall 30%, predicts Goldman Sachs
Hong Kong has long been one of the world's most expensive housing markets. Dale De La Rey—AFP via Getty Images) Hong Kong’s housing market has survived political change and the COVID pandemic to remain the world’s most expensive. But there’s one thing it can’t escape: rising interest rates.
Yahoo!
Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues
Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment. Shares of the tech giant have plunged 30% so far in 2022 as investors fret over whether higher interest rates and a potential recession will...
u.today
Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction about BTC, XRP May Make Everyone Cry, SHIB Metaverse Team Reveals Crucial Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared summaries of the top four news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!. Cardano founder makes staggering prediction about Bitcoin. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano blockchain and Input Output CEO, made an astounding prediction about Bitcoin during a recent YouTube livestream. According...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Becomes Largest ETH Whales Holding; Flips This Token
Shiba Inu, the world’s second largest meme cryptocurrency costs dropped by round 12% over the previous 30 days. Nonetheless, this worth transfer has inspired the Ethereum (ETH) whales so as to add extra SHIB tokens. Whale curiosity spikes for Shiba Inu?. Based on the Whalestats, Shiba Inu has managed...
PETS・
Elon Musk Casts Uncertainty Around Tesla
Elon Musk is Tesla (TSLA) . It is difficult to separate the entrepreneur and visionary from the company he runs. The technology group -- Tesla develops humanoid robots and software using artificial intelligence -- and the overall corporate energy owe their place in one of the world's most valuable companies to Musk's ambitions and vision.
u.today
Ex-Ripple Top Developer Tells Sad Truth About Bitcoin, Here's What It Is
In explaining the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Matt Hamilton, former director of development at Ripple, approached the answer from a nonstandard angle. Thus, the developer stated that the main difference is that Bitcoin revolutionized and proved the concept of artificial digital scarcity, but now other cryptocurrencies rule the...
kitco.com
Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal
With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
Comments / 0