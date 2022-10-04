ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
Ex-Eagles cornerback out for season with torn ACL

Ronald Darby is down and out. The former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback left Thursday’s game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury. According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Darby “tore his ACL (and) he is out for the season.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Which young Bucs are ready for Pittsburgh Pirates promotion?

The MLB regular season has officially come to a close, and for Pirates’ fans that means no more having to trudge through anymore games of lackluster hitting production, poor pitching rotations, and smart phones flying out of baserunners pockets. With that being the Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the deepest list of minor league prospects in all of baseball. Several of Pittsburgh’s prospects are already making compelling cases for promotion to the majors in 2023.
Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say

And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Giants reunite with former All-Pro, report says

Welcome back, Landon Collins. The New York Post reports the Giants are re-signing their former defensive captain. Collins will re-sign to the practice squad, where he can be elevated twice on game days before he needs to be signed to the 53-man roster. Also reporting on Collins’ return is CBS...
Mets’ top prospect drills home run for 1st MLB hit

Francisco Alvarez recorded his first major league hit with style. The New York Mets catching prospect did it by blasting a 439-foot home run over the left-center fence. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman tweeted:. Francisco Alvarez’s first big-league hit is...
