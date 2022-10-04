ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Man Catches Rare Black Fish in Tennessee River

Greg Ursin from Lafitte, Louisiana, recently enjoyed a catch of a lifetime. And he knew something was a bit different the moment he hooked it. Ursin was fishing the French Broad River in East Tennessee with a guide when he hooked a gar. Being from the Bayou State, he surely knew what a gar looked like, but this one stood out.
LAFITTE, LA
How is Louisiana NOT on This List??

Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
LOUISIANA STATE
Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana

Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
LOUISIANA STATE
State
Louisiana State
Tropical Depression Likely to Form in Caribbean This Week

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say a tropical depression and perhaps a named tropical storm could form the Caribbean Sea later this week. The system is one of two tropical weather entities the Hurricane Center is monitoring as Louisiana and the rest of the Gulf South are slowly sliding down the backside of "prime time" for tropical weather.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gas Prices Beginning to Creep Higher in Louisiana – Here’s Why

Drivers in Louisiana have started to notice that gas prices have started to edge back up over the past few weeks and the reason for the price increase is probably not what you think it is. Drivers in Louisiana have been paying about $3.10 for a gallon of regular fuel. However, just this morning Triple A is reporting that the price for that same gallon of fuel is now $3.20.
LOUISIANA STATE
Pitmaster Reveals ‘Texas Crutch’ is the Key to Tender Brisket

While it's true a real barbeque pitmaster would rather kill you than give you his secret sauce or dry rub recipe, most brothers in smoke are happy to offer suggestions on cooking techniques. One of those techniques has been dubbed the "Texas Crutch" and it is apparently the very simple hack that all of the top purveyors of barbeque use when making a brisket.
TEXAS STATE
Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

