The Citizen Online
Puppet promotes inclusion at Braelinn
A special guest brought a special guest to meet new friends at Braelinn Elementary. Hailey, a 3rd grader at Braelinn, and her puppet Lily visited the adapted curriculum classroom to perform for the students. The adapted curriculum students have been practicing communication, so they were able to try out their...
Braelinn class learns to love haircuts
With the help of a new friend, students at Braelinn Elementary learned to love haircuts. Exceptional Children’s Services teachers Kristen Hodges and Meghan Mills have been focusing on “taking care of me” for their life skill/thematic unit this month. Through dramatic play, they have been practicing haircutting to generalize skills to lessen the anxiety students with special needs tend to have.
