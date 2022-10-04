With the help of a new friend, students at Braelinn Elementary learned to love haircuts. Exceptional Children’s Services teachers Kristen Hodges and Meghan Mills have been focusing on “taking care of me” for their life skill/thematic unit this month. Through dramatic play, they have been practicing haircutting to generalize skills to lessen the anxiety students with special needs tend to have.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO