lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
kfornow.com
$1.5-Million Available to Small Businesses in Lincoln For Utility Assistance
LINCOLN–(News Release Oct. 7)–The City of Lincoln, Lincoln Electric System (LES) and Lincoln Water System today announced the availability of $1.5 million in grant assistance for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Applications will be available October 12 at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP. Small businesses may apply for up to a...
klkntv.com
Malfunctioning scooter causes $60,000 in damage to Lincoln garage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A malfunctioned scooter caused a blaze at a detached garage near 16th and Rose Streets on Thursday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the garage was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 5:50 p.m. Everyone had evacuated the house before crews arrived,...
macaronikid.com
10 Free Events in October 2022
Fall is here. I love October-it is such a wonderful time to be outside. Lincoln has so many activities and events and many are FREE, including all of the events listed below. Use your extra money you save on going to events and buy more candy for Halloween! Enjoy this wonderful time of year.
1011now.com
End of an Era: LFR closes Station 8 to make way for its replacement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The transformation process for a piece of city-owned land on the northeast corner of 17th and Van Dorn has officially begun. Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s Fire Station 8, originally opening in 1958, closed on Monday, October 3rd. LFR says it marks the beginning of a new era for the station, as it will be torn down to make way for a brand new building at the same location.
klkntv.com
Grass fires in Lancaster County expected to continue through harvest season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After two large grass fires needed multiple rural fire departments to get under control, officials are saying to expect even more as the harvest season begins. “Most of these fires are being started by harvesting equipment that’s out in the field right now,” said rural...
klin.com
Lancaster County Issued Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning to southeastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Lancaster County. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins spoke with KLIN News and said that although it’s early in the fall season, freezing temperatures are not unusual. “It’s dead-on normal,” said Dawkins. “October 7th...
kfornow.com
Car Seat on Stove Causes South Lincoln Apartment Fire
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 7)–Lincoln Firefighters dealt with an apartment fire late Friday morning in the 4000 block of South 17th Street, which left about $75,000 worth of damage. LFR officials say crews found smoke on the second floor of a six-plex building and the fire was contained to the...
1011now.com
Ashland Fire Dept. raises concerns over aerial ladder truck
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - When the call for help blares out at a fire station we want crews to respond with the safest equipment possible. But one fire chief not far from Omaha is raising concern about the age and condition of an aerial ladder. Hoping to avoid an emergency during one Ashland’s fire chief needs a funding response for the department’s 23-year-old aerial ladder truck.
nebraskanewsservice.net
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
WOWT
Nebraska officials to hold public hearing on CARES Act housing funds plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state announced Thursday that it will hold a hearing next week to welcome public comment on plans to reallocate CARES Act funds. In its release, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development called the changes a “substantial amendment to its 2019 Annual Action Plan,” noting it will specifically impact funds earmarked for housing.
klin.com
Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
kfornow.com
Crash Wednesday Afternoon in East Lincoln Kills Motorcyclist
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–A 23-year-old Ashland man died at a Lincoln hospital, after he was involved in a crash late Wednesday afternoon at Cotner Boulevard and “O” Street. Lincoln Police say a motorcycle driven by Kody Berner was westbound on “O” Street approaching Cotner Boulevard, when he...
klkntv.com
Meet Kevin, adoptable now at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Kevin is a 3-month-old Catahoula-blue heeler mix at the Capital Humane Society. And Executive Director Matt Madcharo thinks there might even be a little border collie in him. If you’re falling in love with Kevin, and he has already been adopted, some of his siblings...
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
1011now.com
Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan. According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.
klkntv.com
Scammers target Malcolm residents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents of Malcolm are the newest targets of a texting scam. If you receive a text about Malcolm Fire & Rescue having shirts for sale, you should report it as spam. The department said it does not have T-shirts for sale, or any other offerings,...
kfornow.com
Teen Stabbed Near Downtown Lincoln Bus Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–A 16-year-old girl suffered a stab wound to her left arm, after she and another female got into a fight near a bus stop in the area of 11th and “N” Streets late Wednesday afternoon, according to Lincoln Police. Witnesses told investigators there were...
Fatal crash in Lincoln spotlights crash detection technology
3 News Now spoke with a 911 dispatcher in Sarpy County who tells us he's receiving more calls from devices with this feature, and it's not just your phone that could have it.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
