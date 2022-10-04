Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
BMTX - Free Report) shares rallied 7.4% in the last trading session to close at $7.29. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8% gain over the past four weeks. BM...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Walmart Inc. (WMT) is a Trending Stock
WMT - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this world's largest retailer have returned -3.5%, compared...
Zacks.com
ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PFHC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.23, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 7th
GIII - Free Report) designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 60 days. Insulet Corporation (. PODD - Free Report) is an insulin delivery systems company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Pick Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Is Blucora (BCOR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
BCOR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Blucora is one of 334 individual stocks in...
Zacks.com
Kimbell Royalty (KRP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Need to Keep an Eye on Blackbaud (BLKB)
BLKB - Free Report) is a stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to make some gains from its upside potential. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The stock is...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Donaldson (DCI) Stock for Now
DCI - Free Report) is well-poised for growth, driven by a diversified business structure with exposure in various geographies, a strong product portfolio, solid demand and a focus on innovation despite supply-chain issues, raw material inflation and foreign currency woes. Increased levels of equipment utilization across the end markets and market share gains in less mature geographies are aiding its Aftermarket business. In the quarters ahead, the Aerospace and defense business are expected to perform well, supported by improved commercial aerospace market conditions.
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Hold Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock
RGA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher new business volumes of closed longevity business, favorable claims experience, continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance and a higher invested asset base. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 7th
MNTK - Free Report) : This biogas focused renewable energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days. Montauk Renewables, Inc. Price and Consensus. Montauk Renewables, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Montauk Renewables, Inc. Quote. Montauk’s...
Zacks.com
New Fortress Energy (NFE) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know
NFE - Free Report) closed at $46.94, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know
ATI - Free Report) closed at $27.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Oils and Energy Using the Zacks ESP Screener
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Zacks.com
Consolidated Water (CWCO) Surges 5.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
CWCO - Free Report) shares soared 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $16.72. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.6% loss over the past four weeks. Consolidated Water Company has...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Rated Stocks to Buy Right Now for Earnings Growth
Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the top priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long run. So, what’s earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production, and you have earnings. By the way, this is also considered the most important variable influencing share price. But, expectations of earnings play a noteworthy role.
Zacks.com
Is ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
CCXI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. ChemoCentryx is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1193 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Inari Medical (NARI) Stock Now
NARI - Free Report) is well-poised for growth, backed by its commitment to understanding the venous system and a huge market opportunity for products. However, dependency on the broad adoption of products is a concern. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have lost 17.9% compared with the industry’s...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Xerox (XRX) Stock Now
XRX - Free Report) bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It", an enterprise-wide transformation initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs, and realigning businesses to changing market conditions. Factors That Augur Well. "Project Own It” is contributing significantly to freeing up capital for investments. Through this...
Comments / 0