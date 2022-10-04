Nashville’s program to reduce housing barriers has made some gains. Here’s why it’s not a clear win.

Read full article on original website
Rezoning for land of Riverchase apartments is delayed for the sixth time, as larger housing crisis looms over conversation
The Metro Council is stuck on how to address community concerns over the future of an East Nashville property. The 212-unit Riverchase apartments is being demolished, and what will replace it is up in the air. During Tuesday night’s council meeting, the local body delayed voting on a request to rezone for the sixth time.
Unhoused residents give mixed reactions to Nashville’s $50M housing investment
Metro Council and Mayor Cooper will use $50 million in COVID-19 relief funds to help provide housing and other services to unhoused residents.
Mayor Cooper gets $50 million to address homelessness
After burning the midnight oil at Metro Council, a series of resolutions passed giving Nashville Mayor John Cooper the funding he requested to address homelessness in Nashville.
Expungement clinic in Wilson County helps people get a fresh start
Lawyers, judges, and employees with the Circuit Court Clerk's office came together in Wilson County to help people with the process of getting their record cleared.
Black in Appalachia: Local Nonprofit Documents Rich History
NASHVILLE, TN — Much of Black history has been left out of American History courses, which has fooled the public into assuming the historic coal mining strikes in the Appalachian region—truly a workers’ movement against the oppression of the state-backed power structure—were an achievement of white men.
Behind the scenes: How WeGo taps big data to design bus routes
Nashville’s WeGo bus system rolled out adjustments to its routes and schedules this week for about two dozen bus lines. But riders don’t necessarily see what’s happening behind the scenes, as WeGo leaders increasingly tap into huge amounts of data to inform decisions. To learn more —...
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes
About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
The growth of LGBT-affirming churches
Around Nashville, more and more churches are becoming LGBTQ-affirming. According to the website Gay Church, affirming congregations — also known as reconciling or welcoming — have increased by more than 50 percent in Nashville over the past decade. That reflects a national trend. For some Nashville churches, the...
Expanding benefits to veterans: MCVSO updates on PACT Act changes, new VA clinic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO) works to address ongoing concerns from veterans and their families, the organization reports there may be new disability benefits available for many of them following recent legislation. The MCVSO helps veterans apply for a variety of...
October 2022 Murfreesboro Community Events
Oct. 4–7 – MTSU Theatre’s Sense and Sensibility. MTSU Theatre brings the beloved Dashwood sisters, their bravery, their beaux and their banknotes (or lack thereof) to life from Oct. 4–7 at Tucker Theatre (615 Champion Way) with a unique staging of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, directed by Department of Theatre and Dance Assistant Professor Lauren Shouse. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for K–12 students, with curtain times at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free for MTSU students, faculty and staff. Tickets, which will seat the audience on the Tucker Theatre stage, are available at tinyurl.com/mtsusensetickets. Seating is limited for the shows; putting the audience onstage with the cast, while making for snug accommodations, helps reveal the actors’ actions and reactions. The 2022–23 MTSU Department Theatre and Dance schedule also features Jerre Dye’s Southern ghost story Cicada Oct. 20–23. For more details, visit mtsu.edu/theatreanddance.
Stuck! First-time home buyers renting for longer
Those standing in the line of renting or buying are stuck between a rock and a hard place in Nashville.
A Nashville prison advocate receives the maximum sentence for planting weapons in a city jail
A Nashville prison reform advocate has been sentenced to 40 years for planting weapons inside the Davidson County jail. District Attorney Glenn Funk says that’s the maximum sentence Alex Friedmann could’ve received. Friedmann and his attorneys did not deny that he planted the weapons in 2019 while the...
School leaders, parents in Tennessee clash over teachers displaying 'safe space' stickers
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Teachers in Wilson County, Tennessee want 'safe space' stickers to stay, but at a recent meeting, one school board member said that decision should be one school leaders should make. Right now, it's up to individual principals within the district to decide what can or...
UPDATE: Commissioner apologizes for calling development potential ‘cluster f—‘ during public meeting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – During a public meeting of the Montgomery County Commission on Monday, one commissioner was candid and explicit about a rezoning resolution. When talking about a proposed subdivision, District 9 Commissioner Jorge Padro said the project could create a “cluster f—.” The comment was addressed...
Restore Re-Entry Court hosts Expungement/Legal Clinic￼
The Restore Re-Entry Court is hosting its 3rd Quarter – Expungement/Legal Clinic, Indigency Docket & Resource Fair, on Saturday, October 15, at 9 am. The event will be held at the Bordeaux-North Community Justice Center at the McGruder Family Resource Center, 2013 25th Avenue North, Nashville, Tenn. 37218. The...
Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs Available in Tennessee - Job Fairs Held Weekly in Murfreesboro
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Currently, there 385,622 job openings in Tennessee. According to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development, 163 new job openings were posted to the states’ website over this past weekend. Thomas E. Stoquert, a re-entry specialist with the American Job Center, told WGNS NEWS…. Some of...
Gallatin woman turns life around after ‘hitting rock bottom’ amid crack-cocaine addiction
Raychel Tomlin of Gallatin turned her life around after suffering from addiction and is now helping those in her community during Substance Abuse Prevention Month.
Man banned from Kroger stores charged after potato chips theft
A Nashville man accused of stealing $83 worth of potato chips from a Kroger is currently facing a felony charge.
VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
