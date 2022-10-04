ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana

Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
Gas Prices Beginning to Creep Higher in Louisiana – Here’s Why

Drivers in Louisiana have started to notice that gas prices have started to edge back up over the past few weeks and the reason for the price increase is probably not what you think it is. Drivers in Louisiana have been paying about $3.10 for a gallon of regular fuel. However, just this morning Triple A is reporting that the price for that same gallon of fuel is now $3.20.
Tropical Depression Likely to Form in Caribbean This Week

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say a tropical depression and perhaps a named tropical storm could form the Caribbean Sea later this week. The system is one of two tropical weather entities the Hurricane Center is monitoring as Louisiana and the rest of the Gulf South are slowly sliding down the backside of "prime time" for tropical weather.
Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours

Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes

Two tickets sold in Louisiana for the October 1st, 2022 Powerball game drawing are big money winners according to the Louisiana Lottery. In last night's drawing one ticket sold in the state matched the necessary numbers to claim a $100,000 prize and yet another matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000 this morning.
Great Value Product Sold At Walmart Potentially Dangerous

If you shop at Walmart and purchase their Great Value Walnut Chopped resealable 4oz pouches, do not consume the contents until you check to see if your bag is part of a recall. According to popcurlture.com, on August 23, 2022, South Georgia Pecan Co. issued a recall on their Great Value brand Walnut Chopped pouches because they discovered a labeling error that could pose a health risk to consumers with mild to severe allergies to pecans.
Deweyville and Vidor Schools Show “Armed Staff” Signs On Campus

Well, Texas, I really had no idea this was a thing until I ran across these pictures of the signs at two different schools. From doing some research on this subject, Texas has allowed its teaching staff to conceal carry at school as long as the staff member followed the correct procedures to acquire a concealed carry license, and it was approved by the district board members. After the Uvalde shooting, more and more towns across Texas really began to get on board with arming various staff members in order to protect the students in their care.
