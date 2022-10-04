Well, Texas, I really had no idea this was a thing until I ran across these pictures of the signs at two different schools. From doing some research on this subject, Texas has allowed its teaching staff to conceal carry at school as long as the staff member followed the correct procedures to acquire a concealed carry license, and it was approved by the district board members. After the Uvalde shooting, more and more towns across Texas really began to get on board with arming various staff members in order to protect the students in their care.

DEWEYVILLE, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO