South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Gordon McKernan Is Giving Away Thirty $100 Gift Cards In Louisiana
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will be celebrating their 30-year anniversary in a big way and you could score a $100 gift card. McKernan wants to show his thanks and appreciation for Louisiana residents' support during their 30 years of service in our communities. Gordon recognizes that his success is largely...
Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana
Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
Two Blue Bell Holiday Favorites Returning To Louisiana Stores
The Ice Cream Gods answered our cries when Blue Bell announced they're bringing back two uber-popular holiday flavors. Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark will be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Blue Bell also announced on their social media yesterday that they'll be offering mugs...
Gas Prices Beginning to Creep Higher in Louisiana – Here’s Why
Drivers in Louisiana have started to notice that gas prices have started to edge back up over the past few weeks and the reason for the price increase is probably not what you think it is. Drivers in Louisiana have been paying about $3.10 for a gallon of regular fuel. However, just this morning Triple A is reporting that the price for that same gallon of fuel is now $3.20.
Tropical Depression Likely to Form in Caribbean This Week
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say a tropical depression and perhaps a named tropical storm could form the Caribbean Sea later this week. The system is one of two tropical weather entities the Hurricane Center is monitoring as Louisiana and the rest of the Gulf South are slowly sliding down the backside of "prime time" for tropical weather.
Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours
Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
Nov. 8 Midterm Election Voting Registration Deadlines Approaching
The deadlines to register to vote in the November 8 Midterm Election are days away. If you want to register to vote or make changes to your voter registration there are two ways to go about doing so. The deadlines are as follows:. Tuesday, October 11 - To register in...
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Two tickets sold in Louisiana for the October 1st, 2022 Powerball game drawing are big money winners according to the Louisiana Lottery. In last night's drawing one ticket sold in the state matched the necessary numbers to claim a $100,000 prize and yet another matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000 this morning.
Biden Calls for Marijuana Pardons – Might Not Happen in Louisiana
President Joe Biden took what could be viewed as a major step in the way marijuana and its use is perceived by federal law and federal law enforcement yesterday. The President announced a pardon of all federal marijuana possession charges on Thursday. This means those convicted on the federal level...
Florida Man’s New Drone Gets Chomped by Hungry ‘Gator
A Florida man, a real estate agent to be precise has just found out some interesting about alligators. They can jump, like really high out of the water. This lack of knowledge of 'gators has cost Robert Rosetto a new drone but it did give him a catalyst to become Internet Famous.
Louisiana Bar Is Offering Free Civil Legal Aid Services
The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) was in town this week as part of their ongoing LBF Pop Up Tour traveling to different parts of the state explaining what they do. Wednesday members of the Bar hosted a lunch at Pujo Street Cafe to the public about the many free services the foundation provides.
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
Great Value Product Sold At Walmart Potentially Dangerous
If you shop at Walmart and purchase their Great Value Walnut Chopped resealable 4oz pouches, do not consume the contents until you check to see if your bag is part of a recall. According to popcurlture.com, on August 23, 2022, South Georgia Pecan Co. issued a recall on their Great Value brand Walnut Chopped pouches because they discovered a labeling error that could pose a health risk to consumers with mild to severe allergies to pecans.
Watch Hurricane Ian Livestream Cams As It Slams Into Florida
Ian intensified quickly overnight with wind speeds only two mph away from being a Category 5 hurricane. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Florida right now. We know all too well what they're currently experiencing and the devastation that will be left afterward. Below are several live cams and...
Deweyville and Vidor Schools Show “Armed Staff” Signs On Campus
Well, Texas, I really had no idea this was a thing until I ran across these pictures of the signs at two different schools. From doing some research on this subject, Texas has allowed its teaching staff to conceal carry at school as long as the staff member followed the correct procedures to acquire a concealed carry license, and it was approved by the district board members. After the Uvalde shooting, more and more towns across Texas really began to get on board with arming various staff members in order to protect the students in their care.
