I lost my job but I’m missing employer 401(k) contributions. What to do?
Q. I was terminated from a job in January 2022 and told to wait a couple of weeks for employer 401(k) contributions to be sent. They never were. I needed to roll over my account before fees. I’ve finally rolled into an IRA, but now the employer hasn’t signed the papers. John Hancock has notified the company with four emails and they haven’t replied. What does one do?
Why does my cell phone company offer a discount for debit card autopays?
Q. My wireless provider is offering a $10 per month per line discount if I switch my auto-pay source from my credit card to a debit card. For us, that’s a $60 savings every month. I know that merchants prefer to avoid credit card fees but there is no way they are paying the credit card company $60 in fees to process a charge of about $200. So what’s the catch? Is there any reason not to do it?
