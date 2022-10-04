Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Providence City Councilor Wants to Remove Background Check Requirement for Certain School Volunteers
Providence City Councilor John Goncalves is sponsoring a City Council resolution requesting that Providence Public schools remove the requirement of conducting national BCI checks for college students. His proposal to remove the requirement is just for out-of-state college students. Goncalves said that volunteers from Brown, RISD and Johnson and Wales...
ABC6.com
‘A Wish Come True’ to celebrate 40 years with gala
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “A Wish Come True” will celebrate 40 years with a gala this weekend. The celebration takes place Saturday at The WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. “A Wish Come True” is the oldest wish granting organization in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Their mission is...
ABC6.com
Central Falls launches new program to close ‘digital divide’ for low-income families
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls launched a new program on Friday to close the city’s “digital divide.”. On Friday, Mayor Maria Rivera said the Central Falls Connect program provides eligible households with $30 per month towards internet service, making some plans free for city residents.
ABC6.com
New business model proposed for Providence Place mall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With shopping malls losing traction across the United States following the pandemic, a new business model is being proposed to “reinvent” the Providence Place mall. The Providence City Council received a proposal at their meeting on Thursday night, revealing an ordinance of a...
Rhode Island to consider fast-tracking marijuana expungement process
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– After President Biden pardoned thousands convicted of federal marijuana charges Thursday, Rhode Island may consider fast tracking their expungement process. Governor McKee gave a statement to ABC 6 Thursday reading:. “The President’s announcement is a crucial step forward for fairness and justice in our nation and...
12 News/RWU Poll: Most RI voters oppose $60M for new soccer stadium
The stadium deal has been a controversial issue this election cycle, and voters from all parties oppose the plan.
ABC6.com
Bank Rhode Island to build headquarters on I-195 land in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Bank Rhode Island announced Wednesday that they will build their new headquarters on the former Interstate 195 land in Providence. The bank explained that the new six-story 240,000 square foot building that will house their headquarters will be built on Parcels 8 and 8A of the development district.
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
Columbus Day Weekend Festival returns to Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Columbus Day Weekend Festival on historic Federal Hill. Presented by the Federal Hill Commerce Association, the weekend-long festival runs from Oct. 7–10, 2022. Food, art and retail vendors, games, and rides can be found from Dean...
independentri.com
Narragansett Council presses forward with divisive renter policy
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council on Monday blocked an attempt to remove the names of college students from Narragansett’s updated rental registration form. The move came after an outcry two weeks ago from students and landlords opposed to changes that would require student renters to register...
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket honors its top school employees
WOONSOCKET – Supt. Patrick McGee recognized a Sept. 28 meeting as one of the best School Committee meetings of the year, as he honored several staff members from Woonsocket who have gone above and beyond in their roles. Rep. Bob Phillips said the awards he gave out were special,...
johnstonsunrise.net
MAYOR ON CANNABIS SHOPS: ‘Do you really want this kind of business in Johnston?’
Johnston voters will decide whether recreational pot shops will open in town. The local rules and regulations for cannabis use in Rhode Island are changing. One pot ordinance prohibiting outdoor cannabis use in town recently passed Town Council, and the other measure, deciding whether to allow recreational pot sellers in town storefronts, will be decided by a referendum on Johnston’s General Election ballot in November.
Board of Elections to re-test ExpressVote machines after controversy
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Board of Elections will be publicly re-testing ExpressVote touch screen machines on Thursday. The public re-test comes after the machines displayed incorrect names. on multiple Spanish-language ballots. The issue took place on August 31st and impacted 55 voters in Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls and...
americanancestors.org
A Tale of Two Brayton Descents
Anyone who lived in Fall River, Massachusetts more than fifty years ago would recognize the Brayton name as a power family from the city’s glory days. A block away from my childhood home, the boundary of the baronial John Summerfield Brayton estate was marked by a substantial granite wall with a pointed cap, stretching along Highland Avenue and bending the curve to New Boston Road. What a great place for kids to play, imagining we were behind a medieval fortification. Not even in my flights of fantasy would I have contemplated kinship with this wealthy family.
WPRI
First Atlantis Rising Sand Sculpture Competition coming to RI this weekend
The first ever Atlantis RIsing International Sand Sculpture Competition will be held at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly this Columbus Day weekend. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
LINDEN PLACE – BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND
World-Renowned Magician to Reappear at Linden Place. BRISTOL, RI—George Saterial, whose magic act has thrilled audiences on six continents, is returning to Linden Place at its second-annual “Night of the Mansion Halloween Haunt,” on Thursday, October 27th, from 7 pm to 10 pm. Saterial is the first...
Turnto10.com
Marijuana retailers prepare for recreational sales in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island remains on track to start selling marijuana without a prescription by Dec. 1. Gov. Dan McKee signed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act into law on May 25, making it legal for adults 21 years old and older to carry and grow small quantities of pot at home.
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!
Have you ever been to a food truck festival and thought to yourself, 'the only thing that could make this better would be a Bolivian Gray Titi Monkey?' Well, do I have good news for you because this November 11th, your dream can finally become a reality! The Roger Williams Park Zoo will be hosting Food Truck FriDAY at the Zoo.
7 displaced by Pawtucket house fire
An investigation is underway following a house fire in Pawtucket early Friday morning.
