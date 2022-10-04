Read full article on original website
Get 1.6 TB Of Royalty-Free Sounds For $20 (BPB Exclusive Deal)
Free To Use Sounds offer an exclusive BPB discount on the All In One Bundle. Use the coupon code bpb at check out to get 1.6 TB of royalty-free sounds for only $20. All In One Bundle from Free To Use Sounds is a field recording journey told through the captured sounds. Admittedly, you could say that about any field recording library, but most don’t feature sounds from 27 countries, with more to be added.
Lifeline Expanse Lite Is FREE With Any Purchase @ Plugin Boutique.
Plugin Boutique customers will get a free copy of Lifeline Expanse Lite with any qualifying purchase during October 2022. Qualifying purchases are paid products; you can’t pay entirely with Virtual Cash or coupons (anything under 100% is allowed). I have to be honest; I still have some plugins left...
