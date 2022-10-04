Free To Use Sounds offer an exclusive BPB discount on the All In One Bundle. Use the coupon code bpb at check out to get 1.6 TB of royalty-free sounds for only $20. All In One Bundle from Free To Use Sounds is a field recording journey told through the captured sounds. Admittedly, you could say that about any field recording library, but most don’t feature sounds from 27 countries, with more to be added.

TRAVEL ・ 10 HOURS AGO