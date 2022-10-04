ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WAAY-TV

Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend

We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
ALABAMA STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: A calm day before another round of wind, rain & flooding

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A calm day before another round of rain, wind and flooding. What a difference a day makes! A much quieter day out there with less wind and rain. Clouds will break up a bit and allow some sunshine to poke through. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Our next high tide is at 2 PM. Some minor tidal flooding is possible. Some water will be on the roadways, but nothing compared to Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around

Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s. 
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains

Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
TENNESSEE STATE
WCPO

More seasonal weather until the end of the week

It will stay clear overnight and chilly once again. With calm winds continuing overnight, we will see temperatures dip down into the low 40s and another chance at some patchy fog. Wednesday is going to be a spectacular day as well, with slightly warmer temperatures. It will stay mostly clear...
ENVIRONMENT
msn.com

Temperature Rollercoaster Ahead

Lots of sunshine expected today with highs in the upper 60s. We'll have more of the same tomorrow, except with temperatures in the 70s!. Much colder weather moves in later Friday accompanied by a round of rain showers, with temperatures falling through the 50s during the afternoon. There could be...
ENVIRONMENT

