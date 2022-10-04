Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: A calm day before another round of wind, rain & flooding
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A calm day before another round of rain, wind and flooding. What a difference a day makes! A much quieter day out there with less wind and rain. Clouds will break up a bit and allow some sunshine to poke through. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Our next high tide is at 2 PM. Some minor tidal flooding is possible. Some water will be on the roadways, but nothing compared to Friday.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
Wet, unsettled weather with gusty winds through Wednesday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says cool and breezy weather with some scattered showers is set for the next few days
WEATHER TO WATCH: Remnants of Ian to bring heavy rain threat for the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Ian's remnants could cause the possibility for flooding this weekend
WDBJ7.com
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
WCPO
More seasonal weather until the end of the week
It will stay clear overnight and chilly once again. With calm winds continuing overnight, we will see temperatures dip down into the low 40s and another chance at some patchy fog. Wednesday is going to be a spectacular day as well, with slightly warmer temperatures. It will stay mostly clear...
End of Week Warmup To Be Followed by November-Like Chill in the Northeast
Forecasters predict that temperatures will dramatically decline to levels not seen since this past spring in many areas.
Warm week of weather with a cold front on Friday
We’re in a pretty good pattern of high clouds with a slight warming trend over the next few days. The warmer days will be with us until Friday when a new cold front will move quietly into the region late in the day.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
msn.com
Temperature Rollercoaster Ahead
Lots of sunshine expected today with highs in the upper 60s. We'll have more of the same tomorrow, except with temperatures in the 70s!. Much colder weather moves in later Friday accompanied by a round of rain showers, with temperatures falling through the 50s during the afternoon. There could be...
Narcity
Toronto's Weather Could Be The Coldest In Months This Week & Parts Of Ontario Might Get Snow
Residents should avoid being lured in by Wednesday's sunshine and warmth. Summer isn't coming back to Ontario's weather forecast. Instead, it's getting thrown a going away party. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a sweeping cold front will push into the province on Thursday, setting up Friday to be the...
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Getting Soggy This Week & Snow Will Hit Some Regions
Parts of the province will look more like winter than fall this week as snow starts coming back into Ontario's weather forecast. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a shot of modified arctic air will make its way into several northern Ontario areas at the end of the week, allowing for snow over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
A chilly night for high school football will last through the weekend
It’s really going to feel like fall this weekend. Friday’s temperatures won’t get out of the 50s with possible shows through the late afternoon.
Large parts of Wisconsin could see a snowier than normal winter, according to AccuWeather's long-range forecast
With temperatures expected to dip across Wisconsin this weekend as a cold front moves in from Canada, it may be time to get out flannels and turn on the furnace, but what about breaking out snow shovels?. Not yet, despite a few expected flakes in northern Wisconsin Friday morning. Most...
