ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
phl17.com

Miss Caribbean to Crown New Queen in Philadelphia

The 22nd annual Miss Caribbean US 2022 pageant takes place Sunday October 7th at Martin Luther King High School in East Germantown. The organization aims to promote positive images and encourage young women to develop confidence and awareness of the arts, culture, unity and diversity of the Caribbean nations. The reigning queen, Tynecia Wilson Miss Caribbean US 2021 is excited to crown the newest winner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died

Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Entertainment
City
Cheltenham Township, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
MONTCO.Today

Where to Enjoy Dinner and a Movie in Montco

Whether you’re looking for the perfect date night or a family outing, treat yourself to dinner and a movie at one of Montgomery County’s historic movie theaters. These classic movie houses have been showcasing films since the early days of Hollywood and are surrounded by some of Montco’s favorite restaurants.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Area Synagogues That Went Outdoors during the Pandemic Are Opting to Stay There

Outdoor services at Temple Brith Achim, King of Prussia.Image via Temple Brith Achim at Facebook. Montgomery County synagogue congregations that took services outdoors during the pandemic are now experiencing a new sense of spirituality and connectedness out there. Even as the health crisis ebbs, many are still worshiping apart from their buildings. Jarrad Saffren reported the trend in the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Leblanc
Person
Charmaine Neville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Musicians#Concert#Jazz Violin#Performing#Jazz Bridge Project#Arts#Hampton University#Temple University
MONTCO.Today

Peruvian Chef in Flourtown Learns Valuable Culinary Lesson: Listen to Your Mother!

These examples reflect the Peruvian catering skills of Karla Salinas of Karla's Kitchen and Catering. Karla Salinas, owner-and-chef of Karla’s Kitchen & Catering in Flourtown, sought to present her clientele with some of the same traditional dishes made by her mother, who is still living — and cooking — in Peru. Vittoria Woodill, CBS News Philadelphia, reported a gentle but effective response from Salinas’ madre.
FLOURTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
MONTCO.Today

Citadel Credit Union Helps to Raise More Than $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP’s Cancer Center. Presented to CHOP at the 20th annual Parkway event, Citadel doubled its annual total to $300,000 to help CHOP raise a record-breaking $2 million to fund critical childhood cancer research and care.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy