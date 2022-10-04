Read full article on original website
Don McCloskey to Celebrate Release of New Album at Ardmore Music Hall
Don McCloskey.Image via Mixtape Media. Don McCloskey, singer, songwriter, and band leader, will celebrate the release of his new album The Chaos and The Beauty with a show at Ardmore Music Hall on October 14, reports Mixtape Media for the Grateful Web.
39 Years, 26 Events, 15 Weeks: 2022 Montgomery County Community College Lively Arts Series Opens
Guy Davis of Guy Davis & the High Flying Rockets will be a main performance for the Lively Arts Series this season.Photo via Guy Davis & the High Flying Rockets. The 2022–2023 season of Montgomery County Community College’s Lively Arts Series is about to kick off with a lineup whose musical highlights alone include performances from:
phl17.com
Miss Caribbean to Crown New Queen in Philadelphia
The 22nd annual Miss Caribbean US 2022 pageant takes place Sunday October 7th at Martin Luther King High School in East Germantown. The organization aims to promote positive images and encourage young women to develop confidence and awareness of the arts, culture, unity and diversity of the Caribbean nations. The reigning queen, Tynecia Wilson Miss Caribbean US 2021 is excited to crown the newest winner.
buckscountyherald.com
Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died
Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
Where to Enjoy Dinner and a Movie in Montco
Whether you’re looking for the perfect date night or a family outing, treat yourself to dinner and a movie at one of Montgomery County’s historic movie theaters. These classic movie houses have been showcasing films since the early days of Hollywood and are surrounded by some of Montco’s favorite restaurants.
Area Synagogues That Went Outdoors during the Pandemic Are Opting to Stay There
Outdoor services at Temple Brith Achim, King of Prussia.Image via Temple Brith Achim at Facebook. Montgomery County synagogue congregations that took services outdoors during the pandemic are now experiencing a new sense of spirituality and connectedness out there. Even as the health crisis ebbs, many are still worshiping apart from their buildings. Jarrad Saffren reported the trend in the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.
Deana Martin is Grand Marshal of Philadelphia's Italian-American Heritage Parade
Singer and entertainer Deana Martin is the daughter of the legendary crooner and comedian Dean Martin.
Dom and Mia's is a Delco honor to couple's hometown area, to young lives lost
The names chosen for this new Springfield restaurant come from a sad story, but the family also takes joy in honoring the remembrance of the namesakes, and the awareness their story can bring.
Montgomery County Leadership: Richard Gottlieb, President and COO, Keystone Development + Investment
Richard Gottlieb, President and COO at Keystone Development + Investment, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Northeast Philadelphia, moving to Cherry Hill as a boy, attending Drexel, and how a relative introduced him to the commercial real estate business after college.
Montco StoryWalk Strolls into Second Year with Award-Winning Tales by Local Authors
Montco StoryWalk — an outdoor series of signs containing a narrative to be read at a location by strolling visitors — celebrated its second year of its Montgomery County installation. In noting the anniversary, its coordinators launched a countywide contest to seek new stories to display. Entrants were...
Blue Bell Studio Violinist Has Accompanied Everyone from a Foul-Mouthed Rapper to Julie Andrews
Alexandra Cutler-FetkewiczImage via Alexandra Cutler-Fetkewicz. Violinist Alexandra Cutler-Fetkewicz — frequent musical resource for the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board — has contributed her distinct sound to a new rap recording.
Oct. 20 Working Moms Network Panel Discussion to Take Place in King of Prussia
To celebrate October’s National Women’s Small Business Month, the Working Moms Network (WoMo) is hosting a panel of Philadelphia businesswomen and mothers — Kim Collier, Kim Wright, Fiona Jamison, and Melani Kodikian — to discuss how women are succeeding in business and balancing their personal lives.
Peruvian Chef in Flourtown Learns Valuable Culinary Lesson: Listen to Your Mother!
These examples reflect the Peruvian catering skills of Karla Salinas of Karla's Kitchen and Catering. Karla Salinas, owner-and-chef of Karla’s Kitchen & Catering in Flourtown, sought to present her clientele with some of the same traditional dishes made by her mother, who is still living — and cooking — in Peru. Vittoria Woodill, CBS News Philadelphia, reported a gentle but effective response from Salinas’ madre.
East Greenville’s Grand Theater Preserved Forever; Its Owner’s Tale Is a Legit Shaggy Dog Story
The Grand Theater, East Greenville, now preserved for its architecture and history. East Greenville’s Grand Theater got a one-of-a-kind gift for its recent 98th birthday: designation from The Heritage Conservancy as an official historic structure. Rose Itzcovitz gained admission to cover the distinction for WFMZ 69 News. The movie...
phl17.com
Philadelphia woman shows Latino community’s connection to the 47 Septa bus in short film
Alba Martinez showcases the colors and sounds of Philly's hispanic community in this six minute film. It’s the story of her life. The journey to find the Latino community in Philadelphia when Alba Martinez moved here in 1985. “I would ask people and they would say… we don’t know...
Story of Angel: Dog found 'clinging to life' in North Philly home now on road to recovery
Dog Rescued: "Angel was covered in live fleas and flea dirt. She was hypothermic, dehydrated, anemic, and had an increased respiratory rate and effort. The clock was ticking, and there was no time to waste," the PSCPA said.
Phoenixville Man Who Found a Purple Pearl in His Appetizer Learns How Much It’s Worth
Scott Overland, the Board Vice President for the Phoenixville Area School District, lucked into finding one of the rarest purple pearls in his clam appetizer, writes Michael Tanenbaum for PhillyVoice. Overland was dining with his wife in August, when they made the incredible find. The discovery was so unusual that...
Filming for ‘Creed 2’ Under Way in Delaware County
The filming of Creed 2, the sequel to the award-winning film from 2015 that stars Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, is under way at Sun Center Studios in Aston and at several locations across the area, writes Kathleen Carey for the Delaware County News Network. Parts of the film were...
fox29.com
Video released in the murder of Philly artist and musician Chali Khan
PHILADELPHIA - A local husband, father, and artist lost his life to gun violence on Labor Day and now his family wants answers after police released surveillance video of the suspect on Monday night. 50-year-old Charles Gossett, known to many as Chali Khan, was well-known in the music and arts...
Citadel Credit Union Helps to Raise More Than $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP’s Cancer Center. Presented to CHOP at the 20th annual Parkway event, Citadel doubled its annual total to $300,000 to help CHOP raise a record-breaking $2 million to fund critical childhood cancer research and care.
