MLB
'Wired for these moments': Castillo brilliant in Game 1 win
TORONTO -- This was the precise moment that the Mariners envisioned when they aggressively pushed their chips to the middle of the table and acquired Luis Castillo in a Trade Deadline blockbuster. They mortgaged some of their future to go all-in on the present, but the risk in their minds...
MLB
Ramírez, Naylor make 'unbelievable play' in 12th
CLEVELAND -- If the ball had bounced through, as it likely would for so many, the conversation right now might be Game 3 starters and the winner-take-all tilt the Guardians and Rays would be staging at Progressive Field on Sunday. But the ball didn’t bounce through, because José Ramírez fielded...
MLB
Rays-Guardians Game 2 FAQ, lineups (Noon ET, ESPN2)
CLEVELAND -- And just like that, the Guardians are one win away from an American League Division Series date with the Yankees, while the Rays are breaking Glas in case of emergency. “Glas,” of course, is Tyler Glasnow, who made his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery two weeks ago...
MLB
Triumphant Bieber makes star turn in WC win
CLEVELAND -- When Shane Bieber’s work was done, 7 2/3 innings after it began, manager Terry Francona clapped his hands as he walked toward the mound to take the ball, and the red-clad crowd at Progressive Field stood and did the same. • AL Wild Card Game 2, pres....
MLB
Cleared to join Padres, will Clevinger make NLWC roster?
NEW YORK -- Mike Clevinger was never part of the Padres’ rotation plans for the National League Wild Card Series this weekend. But if they need him to pitch, they now know he'll be available. Clevinger, who was under the weather and scratched from his start on Wednesday, received...
MLB
The 13 walk-off HRs that clinched a postseason series
There are few plays in baseball more dramatic than a walk-off home run. One of them is a walk-off home run to win a postseason series. That occurred for the 13th time in MLB history in Game 2 of the 2022 American League Wild Card Series between the Rays and Guardians. Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez crushed a cutter from Rays right-hander Corey Kluber deep to left-center field to lead off the bottom of the 15th, breaking a scoreless tie and ending a marathon game at Progressive Field.
MLB
Darvish silences Mets' bats and crowd: 'It's just noise'
NEW YORK -- Yu Darvish has had some tough luck in the postseason. Before Friday night, he was 2-5 and had lost three straight starts. That included a terrible Game 7 loss to the Astros in the 2017 World Series. Darvish, then pitching for the Dodgers, lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) to give Houston the World Series title.
MLB
What a relief! Starter Kirby saves the day
TORONTO – George Kirby’s season has been marked by on-the-fly adjustments. But none was bigger than the ninth inning of Game 2 in the American League Wild Card Series. The Mariners’ rookie starter, who hadn’t pitched in relief since 2019 in High-A, notched his first career save in Saturday’s 10-9 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, which sent Seattle to the ALDS.
MLB
Grisham's October revival produces another HR
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom hit his spot. A 100.3 mph fastball on the black, at the knees. There’s not much you can do with a pitch like that, right? You just tip your cap to a two-time Cy Young Award winner and possible Hall of Famer. Well, unless...
MLB
Rookies to hit walk-off homers in the postseason
The postseason is where heroes are made, and while it’s rare, there are times when the hero is a rookie who shines on the big October stage with a walk-off home run. On Saturday, the Guardians’ Oscar Gonzalez joined that exclusive club, which had consisted of three members before Gonzalez’s walk-off homer in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Guardians and Rays sent Cleveland to the AL Division Series.
MLB
McClanahan deals, but offensive struggles persist in opener
CLEVELAND -- The Rays took plenty of setbacks in stride this season. Frustrating losses. A tough division. An often overwhelming number of injuries. Through it all, they found a way to get back into the postseason. If they want to stick around, they’ll have to overcome a dominant Guardians pitching...
MLB
'Fearless' Darvish can replicate any pitch
NEW YORK -- The tornado sirens blared, thousands flocked for cover and an apocalyptic glow hung over the North Side of Chicago. Yu Darvish was in his element. The vacated bleachers left him alone on the outfield grass, a singular presence amid an eerily empty ballpark. And Darvish just went about his routine, somehow managing to maintain his focus while also doing everything he could to savor what he would later call a "sentimental … moment between myself and Wrigley Field."
MLB
Rays' pitchers enter playoffs with valuable experience
CLEVELAND -- In last year’s American League Division Series, the Rays opted for talent over experience in their postseason rotation. They started Shane McClanahan in Game 1, Shane Baz in Game 2 and Drew Rasmussen in Game 3 before a whole-staff night in the decisive Game 4. That made...
MLB
Henderson on 2022: 'This is what you dream of'
Adley Rutschman wasn’t the only rookie to be productive for the Orioles this season. Gunnar Henderson looks like he will be the team’s third baseman for a long time because of his bat and glove. In fact, Henderson didn’t make any errors in 24 big league games at third base in 2022, and his on-base percentage was a stellar .348.
MLB
Why Mariners fans were putting shoes on their heads
Good-luck charms in baseball come in many forms: We've seen a Rally Monkey and Rally Squirrel, a Rally Cat and rally hats. Just this season, the Padres found a spark with a black panther statue (60 percent of the time, it works all the time). On Saturday, one Mariners fan...
MLB
The longest scoreless postseason game belongs to ...
CLEVELAND -- As Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Rays and Guardians crept on, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash began to wonder when the scoreless contest started to make history. As it turned out, history was made in the 13th inning on Saturday afternoon at...
MLB
Rays' confidence in Glasnow? 'A thousand percent'
CLEVELAND -- Tyler Glasnow has been here before. In 2020, he started series-clinching games against the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series and vs. the Yankees in the AL Division Series, with both starts ending in on-field celebrations to commemorate the Rays advancing to the next round of the postseason.
MLB
Prospects of the Year for each organization
We’ve handed out Hitting Prospect of the Year and Pitching Prospect of the Year. We’ve constructed the Prospect Teams of the Year -- both first and second. Now, let’s take some season-ending awards to the system level. These are our picks for Hitting and Pitching Prospects of...
MLB
Espinal on, injured Gurriel off Blue Jays' WCS roster
TORONTO -- The roster is set, with the Blue Jays taking a pair of big decisions on Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Santiago Espinal down to the wire ahead of Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Mariners in Toronto on Friday. • AL Wild Card Game 1, presented...
MLB
deGrom 'poured his heart out there for us'
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom knew what was at stake for the Mets on Saturday night at Citi Field. If they lost to the Padres in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series, the Mets would be eliminated from postseason play and go home. • NL Wild Card...
