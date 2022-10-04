Read full article on original website
Miracle 1997
3d ago
Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more
Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?
The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
Gothamist.com
New York's fall marijuana harvest is in, but can you actually smoke it?
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. At an organic farm a couple of hours east of New York City, the marijuana harvest is in. Freshly picked buds on Long Island — recently hung out to dry in shaded greenhouses — provided a perfect backdrop for New York cannabis officials to pose for a photo op Tuesday afternoon. The state’s first fall harvest is a major milestone for the legal, recreational marijuana market that’s been assembling over the past several months.
longisland.com
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
N.J. Gov. Murphy brings NYC congestion pricing concerns to President Biden
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The fight over congestion pricing rages on, with the Garden State’s governor now bringing his concerns to the highest-ranking elected official in the country. On Wednesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told reporters he has asked President Joe Biden to implore federal transportation officials to...
Columbus Day 2022: Here’s what’s open, closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Columbus Day -- a federal holiday celebrated in NYC as Italian Heritage/Indigenous People day -- is Monday, Oct. 10. In line with the rest of the city, the Department of Education (DOE) removed Columbus Day from its calendar, referring to the holiday as Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People’s Day.
Staten Island D.A. raises alarm over ‘rainbow fentanyl’ that looks like candy, has strong words for dealers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon is among authorities raising the alarm about potentially-lethal fentanyl that is being sold in pills that resemble candy. “As too many Staten Islanders know, fentanyl in all of its shapes and forms, has killed our loved ones, torn apart families,...
What’s the plan for migrants living in Travis hotel? NYC reps to answer public’s questions Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Questions abound on Staten Island about the city’s plan to house migrant families from Central and South America in a Travis hotel, and city representatives plan to answer those questions during a virtual public hearing on Tuesday. Community leaders have criticized the plan to...
A lottery opens for 86 units at a senior housing complex on the Lower East Side
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 86 newly constructed apartments at 64 Norfolk St., a housing development for seniors on the Lower East Side. Rents start at $654 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $25,372 to $84,070 depending on the size of the household.
A multi-millionaire once owned the property. Now it’s Roman Plaza with a collection of restaurants, and it’s officially opened. But not Asian Foods.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At the new Roman Plaza official grand opening on Thursday afternoon, developer Stuart Waldman stood under a balloon arch with a pair of giant scissors. Just as he went in for the ceremonial ribbon cut, an eagle soared above the parking lot. “It’s truly an...
Billionaire Landlord Pays for Hiding Buyers’ True Costs in Forest Hills Condo Conversion
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 5, 2022 By Haidee Chu. A torn-up bedroom wall and exposed pipes. That is what Joe Yin remembers from several years ago, after the Forest Hills condo unit he lived in was converted — along with most of the building — from rent-stabilized units.
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America
One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
NJ recently issued at least 121 noise violations - some related to boom parties impacting Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The city of Elizabeth has recently issued 121 summons for violating the state’s noise ordinance, according to a report in NJ.com, SILive.com’s sister publication. And a good number of these violations are being attributed to “boom parties,” which Staten Islanders say are keeping...
Staten Island City Council district shifts into Brooklyn as new maps head to next step
CITY HALL — A Staten Island City Council district looks to be picking up part of southern Brooklyn after a redistricting commission voted to move their new maps on to the next step Thursday. Michael Schnall, the lone Staten Islander on the New York City Districting Commission, represented the...
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 6, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Jill Ada Caruso, 74 of West Brighton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, with her family by her side after a short illness. Jill had a very large extended family filled with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews that she loved to talk to them on the phone and spend time with. Jill was a native Staten Islander, born and raised in Mariners Harbor and was graduated from Port Richmond High School. She retired from Chase Manhattan Bank as Foreign Loan Representative, for 40 years. She loved all holidays especially Christmas when most of her family would get together and have a feast of foods. Read the full obit on SILIve.
NYC Sanitation Department to pick up trash, composting on Columbus Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Trash and composting will be picked up by the New York City Department of Sanitation on Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day. In advance of the holiday, the department announced the addition of the service, which is a change from its usual practice. It’s a continuation of the Sanitation Department’s pilot “on-holiday pick-up” program.
Fast Casual
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop opening 5 stores in Q4
New York-based Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is adding five locations by year's end in New York and New Jersey. Founded by Stratis Morfogen, the chain has partnered with Fransmart to expand its presence and has 75 units in development and is on track to have 250 units in development within the next two years.
New state bill would require community input to site migrant shelters in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Assemblyman Charles Fall (D-North Shore/lower Manhattan) unveiled legislation this week that would require New York City to seek community input before siting refugee or migrant shelters. A draft bill that Fall shared Tuesday would require the city to notify local elected officials, the affected community...
