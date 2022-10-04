ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Chester Burn Center Provides Peer-to-Peer Support for Survivors

The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center in Chester is part of a national peer-to-peer support network. Chester’s Crozer Health burn center is joining a national community to provide support to burn survivors. The Nathan Speare Regional Burn center is onboarding Phoenix SOAR, a program that connects survivors with trained volunteers, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: William Lightfoot Colonial in Rose Valley

Stunning colonial home with eight bedrooms and three bathrooms is available for sale in Rose Valley, one of the most desirable communities in Delaware County. Known as “The Butterfly House” for the projecting wings on both sides of the structure, this gorgeous home was designed by the renowned architect William Lightfoot Price, founder of the Rose Valley Arts and Crafts Colony.
ROSE VALLEY, PA
DELCO.Today

Newtown Square Firefighters Excavate 45-Year-Old Time Capsule

Newtown Square firefighters excavated and opened a time capsule containing relics from the past.Image via The Daily Times. A group of firefighters in Newtown Square excavated a decades-old time capsule tucked into the walls of the station for nearly 50 years. The two-foot-long copper prism is full of historical artifacts from 1916 and the mid 1960s, writes Pete Bannan for The Daily Times.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Rain Gardens
DELCO.Today

Essington Warehouse Feeds Community, Eliminates Food Waste

Caring for Friends has opened a warehouse in Essington to serve the community. For years, nonprofits and food pantries in Delaware County faced roadblocks when getting their supplies. Even though nine percent of the county’s population is food insecure, pantries had to make the trek out to northeast Philadelphia to get their food.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
DELCO.Today

Free SCORE Workshops in October for Business Owners

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in October. Survival Guide to Intellectual Property for Entrepreneurs. This free webinar Oct. 4, 10 to 11:30 a.m., will introduce Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights, and Trade Secrets. Understanding intellectual property and securing your rights is important for...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Downtown Wayne to Redevelop Retail Spaces, Apartments

A real estate company wants to turn a strip along Lancaster Avenue into a mixed-used building. A retail strip in downtown Wayne could see transformation. Real estate company Berger Rental Communities wants to demolish and replace six storefronts along Lancaster Avenue to become a three-story mixed-use building, writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line.
WAYNE, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy