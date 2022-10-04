Read full article on original website
Related
Outdoor Ice Rink Is Back in Delaware County This Winter
Flight on Ice, an outdoor ice rink, is returning to Newtown Square, writes Max Bennet for patch.com. The pop-up rink became a popular Delaware County winter attraction last year, voted Best of Delco 2022 Fun Day Family Outing. It’s set to open again in mid-November and remain open through February...
Chester Burn Center Provides Peer-to-Peer Support for Survivors
The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center in Chester is part of a national peer-to-peer support network. Chester’s Crozer Health burn center is joining a national community to provide support to burn survivors. The Nathan Speare Regional Burn center is onboarding Phoenix SOAR, a program that connects survivors with trained volunteers, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: William Lightfoot Colonial in Rose Valley
Stunning colonial home with eight bedrooms and three bathrooms is available for sale in Rose Valley, one of the most desirable communities in Delaware County. Known as “The Butterfly House” for the projecting wings on both sides of the structure, this gorgeous home was designed by the renowned architect William Lightfoot Price, founder of the Rose Valley Arts and Crafts Colony.
Newtown Square Firefighters Excavate 45-Year-Old Time Capsule
Newtown Square firefighters excavated and opened a time capsule containing relics from the past.Image via The Daily Times. A group of firefighters in Newtown Square excavated a decades-old time capsule tucked into the walls of the station for nearly 50 years. The two-foot-long copper prism is full of historical artifacts from 1916 and the mid 1960s, writes Pete Bannan for The Daily Times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oct. 20 Working Moms Network Panel Discussion to Take Place in King of Prussia
To celebrate October’s National Women’s Small Business Month, the Working Moms Network (WoMo) is hosting a panel of Philadelphia businesswomen and mothers — Kim Collier, Kim Wright, Fiona Jamison, and Melani Kodikian — to discuss how women are succeeding in business and balancing their personal lives.
Essington Warehouse Feeds Community, Eliminates Food Waste
Caring for Friends has opened a warehouse in Essington to serve the community. For years, nonprofits and food pantries in Delaware County faced roadblocks when getting their supplies. Even though nine percent of the county’s population is food insecure, pantries had to make the trek out to northeast Philadelphia to get their food.
Several Delaware County Women Featured at Power Women Summit
Image via submitted photo. The Power Women Summit recognizing local women who have inspired others takes place Oct. 19 at Drexebrook Catering & Special Event Center in Drexel Hill.
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm Is an Award-Winning, A-Maize-ing Fall Destination
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa., has been creating corn mazes that have gained national recognition for a decade. Autumn adventurers who feel they’re up to the challenge of a corn maze honored by USA Today for 10 years running should use their directional skills to get to Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free SCORE Workshops in October for Business Owners
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in October. Survival Guide to Intellectual Property for Entrepreneurs. This free webinar Oct. 4, 10 to 11:30 a.m., will introduce Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights, and Trade Secrets. Understanding intellectual property and securing your rights is important for...
Downtown Wayne to Redevelop Retail Spaces, Apartments
A real estate company wants to turn a strip along Lancaster Avenue into a mixed-used building. A retail strip in downtown Wayne could see transformation. Real estate company Berger Rental Communities wants to demolish and replace six storefronts along Lancaster Avenue to become a three-story mixed-use building, writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line.
Delaware County Leadership: Richard Gottlieb, President and COO, Keystone Development + Investment
Richard Gottlieb, President and COO at Keystone Development + Investment, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in Northeast Philadelphia, moving to Cherry Hill as a boy, attending Drexel, and how a relative introduced him to the commercial real estate business after college.
Get Your Fill of Pumpkins and More Fall Fun at These 2 Delco Spots
Image via Linvilla Orchards. It must be fall because everybody’s got pumpkins. Here in Delaware County, you can go right to the source at Arasapha Farms and Linvilla Orchards, writes Michelle Reese for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0