Chester, PA

CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Charles Maude III's murder "wasn't mistaken identity"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father gunned down as he sat in his car. It's been more than a year since Charles Maude III was killed in Kensington. There are still no arrests.Maude's parents contacted CBS3 Mysteries because they do not want their son's murder to be forgotten.Charles "Chuckie" Maude III is remembered most for his love of the holidays.Halloween was his favorite."This kind of gives us a place to come and decorate," Jennifer Meleski, Maude's mother, said. "I just feel close to him here."This festive memorial stands outside the Kensington home where the Maude family lived long ago.Jennifer Meleski and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

DA Larry Krasner calls judge ordering former Philly police officer to stand on trial historic moment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One day after a judge ordered a former Philadelphia police officer to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called it a historic moment.Edsaul Mendoza is accused of fatally shooting Thomas "TJ" Siderio last March.In Wednesday's briefing, Krasner said evidence shows that Mendoza knew the boy was unarmed when he shot him in the back."The message here is that this office is no longer a coverup organization for criminal acts committed by anyone, and anyone includes a Philadelphia police officer," Krasner said.Mendoza will be back in court on Oct. 25 for his formal arraignment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Charged In Death Of His Mom In Camden: Prosecutor

Sandra Richman spent much of her life looking after her two sons, her obituary says. On May 23, it was one of them who police say killed her. Gary Richman, 36, is facing a manslaughter charge for the death of his mom 65-year-old mom, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison

The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

COLD CASE SQUAD VIDEO RELEASE: KELVIN POWERS HOMICIDE (2015)

(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle Division of Police Cold Case Squad are releasing surveillance footage from a 2015 homicide to help generate additional leads. On February 11, 2015, at 6:55 PM officers were dispatched to Amstel Drive – William Penn Village Apartments in reference to a...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Main Line Media News

Pottstown man sentenced for domestic dispute involving gun

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man will be under court supervision for several years for threatening his ex-girlfriend with a handgun and endangering their child who was present during the domestic disturbance. Anthony Dunn, 32, of the unit block of East Third Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to...
POTTSTOWN, PA
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

