Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
Related
Suburban Philly Drug Dealer Sentenced In Inmate's Overdose
A 31-year-old man was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 6 to six to 20 years in state prison for three drug-dealing cases in 2021, including one committed in the Bucks County Correctional Facility that led to an inmate’s overdose. Brian Joseph O’Connell, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to three counts of...
Testimony continues in West Chester quadruple murder trial
Prosecutors put a West Chester Police sergeant and medical examiner on the stand during the first day of testimony in the Gurpreet Singh murder trial.
CBS3 Mysteries: Charles Maude III's murder "wasn't mistaken identity"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father gunned down as he sat in his car. It's been more than a year since Charles Maude III was killed in Kensington. There are still no arrests.Maude's parents contacted CBS3 Mysteries because they do not want their son's murder to be forgotten.Charles "Chuckie" Maude III is remembered most for his love of the holidays.Halloween was his favorite."This kind of gives us a place to come and decorate," Jennifer Meleski, Maude's mother, said. "I just feel close to him here."This festive memorial stands outside the Kensington home where the Maude family lived long ago.Jennifer Meleski and...
fox29.com
'I'm still in shock': Mother of teen gunned down outside Philadelphia home calls for justice
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia mother is pleading for answers after police say her son was ambushed by gunfire in broad daylight while sitting outside their home. Theresa Guyton said she is still in shock about the brutal murder of her 19-year-old son Tahmir, who was gunned down Sept. 26 on the 600 block of 13th Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montco pharmacist accused of preying on teen girl will serve time in jail
According to the criminal complaint, Angela D'Alessandro befriended the then 14-year-old victim and her mother at the Giant Pharmacy in Plymouth Meeting.
NJ man beats mother to death in car: prosecutor
A 36-year-old man has been charged in the beating death of his mother while inside a car earlier this year in New Jersey, authorities announced Wednesday.
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say
A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
DA Larry Krasner calls judge ordering former Philly police officer to stand on trial historic moment
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One day after a judge ordered a former Philadelphia police officer to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called it a historic moment.Edsaul Mendoza is accused of fatally shooting Thomas "TJ" Siderio last March.In Wednesday's briefing, Krasner said evidence shows that Mendoza knew the boy was unarmed when he shot him in the back."The message here is that this office is no longer a coverup organization for criminal acts committed by anyone, and anyone includes a Philadelphia police officer," Krasner said.Mendoza will be back in court on Oct. 25 for his formal arraignment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates at Holmesburg Prison
The city said most experiments were performed on inmates who were awaiting trial and trying to save money for bail, and many of whom were illiterate.
Music producer killed in N.J. recording studio by gunman who allegedly said, ‘I had to do it.’
A man killed in Lindenwold last week was shot in the head while inside a recording studio, court documents show. The victim, Isaiah Shaw, 23, worked as a music producer and used the name “DJ Zay.”. The man charged with his murder, Ronin A. Nevels, also 23, said “I...
Man Charged In Death Of His Mom In Camden: Prosecutor
Sandra Richman spent much of her life looking after her two sons, her obituary says. On May 23, it was one of them who police say killed her. Gary Richman, 36, is facing a manslaughter charge for the death of his mom 65-year-old mom, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
PA Pharmacist Sentenced For Inappropriate Relationship With Teen Girl: Report
A 33-year-old Montgomery County pharmacist was sentenced to nine to 23 months in prison for having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl, 6abc reports. Angela D'Alessandro, of Plymouth Meeting, pleaded guilty in May to unlawful contact with a minor and will also be required to register as a sex offender, according to the outlet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video shows automatic weapons being used in shooting that left teen dead in Kensington
The video, captured by a Ring camera, shows the gunmen firing dozens of rounds.
NBC Philadelphia
Mom's Message to Killers After Teen Son Shot Outside Roxborough High School
Meredith Elizalde prayed for peace and justice Wednesday as she said her final goodbye to her only son, 14-year-old Nicolas, who was caught in the crossfire of Philadelphia's gun violence crisis. His mother told NBC10 she had to cancel his 15th birthday party planned for this weekend, and instead, hold...
Authorities in New Castle, Delaware hope new video may help solve cold case
The video shows a person jumping into a Honda Civic and fleeing the William Penn Village Apartments on February 11, 2015.
phillyvoice.com
Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison
The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Second Drug Dealer pleads guilty to peddling massive cocaine load to New Jersey and Philadelphia
A second member of a drug syndicate has now pleaded guilty to his role in the shipping and dealing of cocaine from San Juan, Puerto Rico to parts of southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. Last week, Jose Gonzalez, 50, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to his role in the drug operation...
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE SQUAD VIDEO RELEASE: KELVIN POWERS HOMICIDE (2015)
(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle Division of Police Cold Case Squad are releasing surveillance footage from a 2015 homicide to help generate additional leads. On February 11, 2015, at 6:55 PM officers were dispatched to Amstel Drive – William Penn Village Apartments in reference to a...
Main Line Media News
Pottstown man sentenced for domestic dispute involving gun
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man will be under court supervision for several years for threatening his ex-girlfriend with a handgun and endangering their child who was present during the domestic disturbance. Anthony Dunn, 32, of the unit block of East Third Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to...
Three Pa. men indicted in $171K ‘check washing,’ mail fraud scheme
Three Pa. men were federally indicted in a check washing, mail-fraud scheme. They siphoned over $171,000 in both checks and money orders from mailboxes in the Drexel Hill area, court documents revealed. Gransae Manue, 20, of Clifton Heights, Bruno Nyanue, 20, and Sam Wolo, 21 of Philadelphia were charged with...
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 4