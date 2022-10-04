Read full article on original website
Next supercontinent may form when the Pacific Ocean disappears
The world may have a new supercontinent within 200 million to 300 million years as the Pacific Ocean shrinks and closes. Researchers at Curtin University in Australia and Peking University in China used a supercomputer to model the evolution of Earth’s tectonic plates and the formation of a future supercontinent. The journal National Science Review published their findings on September 28.
