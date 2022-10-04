Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
Related
Smart, Svelte, and Successful: Eagleville Doctor-Entrepreneur Lauded as a 2022 Power Woman
Dr. Janine Darby.Image via Tessa Marie Images at Main Line Today. Dr. Janine Darby, an Eagleville family practitioner, perfectly embodies the concept of “Physician, heal thyself.” At 30 pounds overweight, she embarked on a weight-loss journey, succeeded, and used her experience to found her own thriving company, Lifestyle Changes.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Rare Shot at a Renown Architect Philip D. Kunz–Designed Harleysville Home
1725 Quail Ridge Lane, Harleysville.Image via Realtor.com. 1725 Quail Ridge Lane, Harleysville, has an incredible pedigree. Its architect is Philip D. Kunz, the Collingswood, N.J. creative force behind commercial projects that include:
After More Than Century in West Chester, Iconic Drill Rig Maker Moving to Australia
After spending 122 years in West Chester, iconic drill rig maker Schramm is consolidating its operations and moving to Australia, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. According to property owner and landlord Eli Kahn, the company had already downsized its local operation and now occupies around 100,000 square feet in a 250,000-square-foot structure. The date when Schramm will close its doors for good has not yet been determined.
Montgomery County Leadership: Richard Gottlieb, President and COO, Keystone Development + Investment
Richard Gottlieb, President and COO at Keystone Development + Investment, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Northeast Philadelphia, moving to Cherry Hill as a boy, attending Drexel, and how a relative introduced him to the commercial real estate business after college.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oct. 20 Working Moms Network Panel Discussion to Take Place in King of Prussia
Image via Elysium Marketing Group. To celebrate October’s National Women’s Small Business Month, the Working Moms Network (WoMo) is hosting a panel of Philadelphia businesswomen and mothers — Kim Collier, Kim Wright, Fiona Jamison, and Melani Kodikian — to discuss how women are succeeding in business and balancing their personal lives.
Sweetzel Spiced Wafers Is a Montco Original
Rob Borzillo (left), vice president of sales at Sweetzels, and his father, Sweetzels president Bob Borzillo. “It’s so big here,” said Nancy Morozin, who works at the Dining Car restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and offers customers a milkshake with crushed spiced wafers. “But if you drive 60 miles, they’re like, ‘Spiced — what?’”
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
aroundambler.com
Historic Broad Axe Tavern adding outdoor dining space in effort to attract new tenant
If you drove by the historic Broad Axe Tavern at the intersection of Butler and Skippack pikes in recent days you likely noticed the construction fence wrapped around the property. Don’t worry, the structure that dates back to 1673 isn’t going anywhere. In fact, the property’s owner, TRDS Holdings, is adding an outdoor dining area off the second floor in an effort to make the building more attractive to potential restaurant operators.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paychecks for Tech Workers Rising Fastest in Phila. Among All U.S., Canadian, U.K. Markets
Data show Phila.-area technology professionals' salaries rose higher than those of their counterparts elsewhere in the U.S. Tech salaries for workers in Philadelphia are rising faster than in any other U.S., United Kingdom, or Canada market, writes Nikki Wentling for The Business Journals. A new report by Hired, a recruiting...
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
sanatogapost.com
Furniture Icon, Lastick’s, Going Out of Business
POTTSTOWN PA – Lastick Furniture and Floor Coverings, the downtown Pottstown home furnishings business on which tens of thousands of area home owners and renters relied for nearly 50 years to make their living spaces more comfortable, is going out of business. Its family owners, brother and sister Jerry...
Brides Magazine: Luxurious Bucks County Resort Is One of Pennsylvania’s Best Honeymoon Spots
One of the romantically ritzy suites, perfect for launching a honeymoon, at River House at Odette's. The May 2021 issue of Brides highlights the four-season appeal of Pennsylvania for a newlywed getaway. In considering options, author Sarah Zlotnik wrote, “You might think of a tropical island dotted with palm trees....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania
A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm Is an Award-Winning, A-Maize-ing Fall Destination
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa., has been creating corn mazes that have gained national recognition for a decade.Image via iStock. Autumn adventurers who feel they’re up to the challenge of a corn maze honored by USA Today for 10 years running should use their directional skills to get to Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa.
Some of the Best Companies to Work For If You Want More Work Flexibility
One of the benefits of the last several years has been an increasing number of companies becoming more receptive to the idea of employees not having to be on site all the time. Some organizations are trying to transition workers back to offices, but certainly not all. As sites like...
Area Synagogues That Went Outdoors during the Pandemic Are Opting to Stay There
Outdoor services at Temple Brith Achim, King of Prussia.Image via Temple Brith Achim at Facebook. Montgomery County synagogue congregations that took services outdoors during the pandemic are now experiencing a new sense of spirituality and connectedness out there. Even as the health crisis ebbs, many are still worshiping apart from their buildings. Jarrad Saffren reported the trend in the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.
PhillyBite
Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania
- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
These Residential Montco ZIP Codes Showed Household Income Immunity to COVID
Four Montgomery County ZIP Codes reflect high household incomes even as COVID-19 was tanking the local economy. A Todd Romero–authored Philadelphia Business Journal analysis of area incomes reveals four Montgomery County communities whose 2020 residents’ earnings vaulted them to a list of the wealthiest ZIP Codes. The distinction is especially notable for its timing, during the economic turmoil associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chester County Boasts Four of 25 Wealthiest Zip Codes in Greater Philadelphia
Four zip codes in Chester County are among the top 25 wealthiest zip codes in Greater Philadelphia, which includes zipcodes in surrounding Pennsylvania counties, as well as New Jersey and Delaware, writes Todd Romero for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0