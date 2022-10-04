ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

VISTA.Today

After More Than Century in West Chester, Iconic Drill Rig Maker Moving to Australia

After spending 122 years in West Chester, iconic drill rig maker Schramm is consolidating its operations and moving to Australia, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. According to property owner and landlord Eli Kahn, the company had already downsized its local operation and now occupies around 100,000 square feet in a 250,000-square-foot structure. The date when Schramm will close its doors for good has not yet been determined.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Sweetzel Spiced Wafers Is a Montco Original

Rob Borzillo (left), vice president of sales at Sweetzels, and his father, Sweetzels president Bob Borzillo. “It’s so big here,” said Nancy Morozin, who works at the Dining Car restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and offers customers a milkshake with crushed spiced wafers. “But if you drive 60 miles, they’re like, ‘Spiced — what?’”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

Historic Broad Axe Tavern adding outdoor dining space in effort to attract new tenant

If you drove by the historic Broad Axe Tavern at the intersection of Butler and Skippack pikes in recent days you likely noticed the construction fence wrapped around the property. Don’t worry, the structure that dates back to 1673 isn’t going anywhere. In fact, the property’s owner, TRDS Holdings, is adding an outdoor dining area off the second floor in an effort to make the building more attractive to potential restaurant operators.
AMBLER, PA
sanatogapost.com

Furniture Icon, Lastick’s, Going Out of Business

POTTSTOWN PA – Lastick Furniture and Floor Coverings, the downtown Pottstown home furnishings business on which tens of thousands of area home owners and renters relied for nearly 50 years to make their living spaces more comfortable, is going out of business. Its family owners, brother and sister Jerry...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Economy
Kristen Walters

Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania

A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
LIMERICK, PA
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Area Synagogues That Went Outdoors during the Pandemic Are Opting to Stay There

Outdoor services at Temple Brith Achim, King of Prussia.Image via Temple Brith Achim at Facebook. Montgomery County synagogue congregations that took services outdoors during the pandemic are now experiencing a new sense of spirituality and connectedness out there. Even as the health crisis ebbs, many are still worshiping apart from their buildings. Jarrad Saffren reported the trend in the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania

- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

These Residential Montco ZIP Codes Showed Household Income Immunity to COVID

Four Montgomery County ZIP Codes reflect high household incomes even as COVID-19 was tanking the local economy. A Todd Romero–authored Philadelphia Business Journal analysis of area incomes reveals four Montgomery County communities whose 2020 residents’ earnings vaulted them to a list of the wealthiest ZIP Codes. The distinction is especially notable for its timing, during the economic turmoil associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
