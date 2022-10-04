Read full article on original website
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
Chester Burn Center Provides Peer-to-Peer Support for Survivors
The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center in Chester is part of a national peer-to-peer support network. Chester’s Crozer Health burn center is joining a national community to provide support to burn survivors. The Nathan Speare Regional Burn center is onboarding Phoenix SOAR, a program that connects survivors with trained volunteers, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
Essington Warehouse Feeds Community, Eliminates Food Waste
Caring for Friends has opened a warehouse in Essington to serve the community. For years, nonprofits and food pantries in Delaware County faced roadblocks when getting their supplies. Even though nine percent of the county’s population is food insecure, pantries had to make the trek out to northeast Philadelphia to get their food.
Citadel Credit Union Helps to Raise More Than $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP’s Cancer Center. Presented to CHOP at the 20th annual Parkway event, Citadel doubled its annual total to $300,000 to help CHOP raise a record-breaking $2 million to fund critical childhood cancer research and care.
DOE Deputy Secretary ‘Impressed with the Work’ of Upper Darby School District
Deputy Secretary of the Department of Education Cindy Marten, center, visits Upper Darby School District. The Upper Darby School District is making an impression on the Biden administration. And it’s all thanks to the big bucks!. The 2022 American Rescue Plan granted billions of federal dollars to schools across...
Dom and Mia's is a Delco honor to couple's hometown area, to young lives lost
The names chosen for this new Springfield restaurant come from a sad story, but the family also takes joy in honoring the remembrance of the namesakes, and the awareness their story can bring.
Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
Oct. 20 Working Moms Network Panel Discussion to Take Place in King of Prussia
To celebrate October’s National Women’s Small Business Month, the Working Moms Network (WoMo) is hosting a panel of Philadelphia businesswomen and mothers — Kim Collier, Kim Wright, Fiona Jamison, and Melani Kodikian — to discuss how women are succeeding in business and balancing their personal lives.
Former school employee stole $95K in district property, authorities say
A former purchasing agent for the Princeton school district stole more than $95,000 in district property, often re-selling it and keeping the money, authorities said. April Taylor, 58, of Philadelphia, used forged purchase orders to buy electronic devices and custom interior doors among other items, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
WCU Enrollment Remains Strong, Includes Largest First-Year Class in its History
Enrolling the largest first-year class in its history (3,006 first-year students in fall 2022 compared to 2,628 in fall 2021), West Chester University (WCU) remains the destination of choice for numerous students, as confirmed today by final census data. WCU’s overall enrollment continues to be robust and impressive as the...
NBC Philadelphia
Mom's Message to Killers After Teen Son Shot Outside Roxborough High School
Meredith Elizalde prayed for peace and justice Wednesday as she said her final goodbye to her only son, 14-year-old Nicolas, who was caught in the crossfire of Philadelphia's gun violence crisis. His mother told NBC10 she had to cancel his 15th birthday party planned for this weekend, and instead, hold...
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a unique asset to singles in need ofImage via iStock. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
DELCO Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, home and the community. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES Downingtown specializes in providing over 1,500...
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm Is an Award-Winning, A-Maize-ing Fall Destination
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa., has been creating corn mazes that have gained national recognition for a decade. Autumn adventurers who feel they’re up to the challenge of a corn maze honored by USA Today for 10 years running should use their directional skills to get to Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa.
Businesses in Roxborough dealing with young people harassing employees and customers
Many shops are taking steps that will actually hurt their businesses for the sake of protecting their employees and customers.
‘Really shady stuff’: Council to hold hearings on realtor after homeowner complaints
Philadelphia City Council on Thursday authorized hearings into MV Realty, a company that has enrolled hundreds of city homeowners into a program that Council finds questionable. Homeowners have filed complaints, believing the company misled them.
ustwp.org
Free TV & Electronic Recycling by Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County ReStore
We are proud to help support our community by responsibly recycling TV’s, monitors, computers, printers, laptops, tablets and more! Schedule a drop off today. It’s safe and it’s FREE!. Schedule a drop off at Warminster Store: https://tinyurl.com/d544zcyt. Schedule a drop off at Langhorne Store: https://tinyurl.com/ym5sue26. After a...
New York Times: Artist Robert Crumb Hails from Upper Darby … and Offends Everyone
Comics artist Robert Crumb, who grew in Upper Darby and attended Catholic school there, now finds his home in southern France with comics artist Aline Kominsky-Crumb and daughter Sophie. He moved there in 1991 but continues to offer up controversial commentary through art about the American experience, writes M.H. Miller...
Newtown Square Firefighters Excavate 45-Year-Old Time Capsule
Newtown Square firefighters excavated and opened a time capsule containing relics from the past.Image via The Daily Times. A group of firefighters in Newtown Square excavated a decades-old time capsule tucked into the walls of the station for nearly 50 years. The two-foot-long copper prism is full of historical artifacts from 1916 and the mid 1960s, writes Pete Bannan for The Daily Times.
As One of the Nation’s Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes
Image via School of Rock Doylestown. Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment.
Delaware County food bank opens new warehouse to meet needs
ESSINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – A local food bank is opening a new warehouse to better serve the people in need. Caring for Friends has a new food distribution center in Essington, Delaware County.The location will be open two days a week for produce, shelf-stable food and protein pick-up.The new warehouse is located at 433 Seminole Street in Essington.The food bank serves communities in Delaware County and Southern and Western Philadelphia.
