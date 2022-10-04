ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Hill, PA

DELCO.Today

Chester Burn Center Provides Peer-to-Peer Support for Survivors

The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center in Chester is part of a national peer-to-peer support network. Chester’s Crozer Health burn center is joining a national community to provide support to burn survivors. The Nathan Speare Regional Burn center is onboarding Phoenix SOAR, a program that connects survivors with trained volunteers, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

Essington Warehouse Feeds Community, Eliminates Food Waste

Caring for Friends has opened a warehouse in Essington to serve the community. For years, nonprofits and food pantries in Delaware County faced roadblocks when getting their supplies. Even though nine percent of the county’s population is food insecure, pantries had to make the trek out to northeast Philadelphia to get their food.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Citadel Credit Union Helps to Raise More Than $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP’s Cancer Center. Presented to CHOP at the 20th annual Parkway event, Citadel doubled its annual total to $300,000 to help CHOP raise a record-breaking $2 million to fund critical childhood cancer research and care.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Sharon Hill, PA
Education
City
Sharon Hill, PA
CBS Philly

Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
PROSPECT PARK, PA
NJ.com

Former school employee stole $95K in district property, authorities say

A former purchasing agent for the Princeton school district stole more than $95,000 in district property, often re-selling it and keeping the money, authorities said. April Taylor, 58, of Philadelphia, used forged purchase orders to buy electronic devices and custom interior doors among other items, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
PRINCETON, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation

With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a unique asset to singles in need ofImage via iStock. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
POTTSTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: CCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, home and the community. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES Downingtown specializes in providing over 1,500...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
ustwp.org

Free TV & Electronic Recycling by Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County ReStore

We are proud to help support our community by responsibly recycling TV’s, monitors, computers, printers, laptops, tablets and more! Schedule a drop off today. It’s safe and it’s FREE!. Schedule a drop off at Warminster Store: https://tinyurl.com/d544zcyt. Schedule a drop off at Langhorne Store: https://tinyurl.com/ym5sue26. After a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Newtown Square Firefighters Excavate 45-Year-Old Time Capsule

Newtown Square firefighters excavated and opened a time capsule containing relics from the past.Image via The Daily Times. A group of firefighters in Newtown Square excavated a decades-old time capsule tucked into the walls of the station for nearly 50 years. The two-foot-long copper prism is full of historical artifacts from 1916 and the mid 1960s, writes Pete Bannan for The Daily Times.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
DELCO.Today

As One of the Nation's Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes

Image via School of Rock Doylestown. Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County food bank opens new warehouse to meet needs

ESSINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – A local food bank is opening a new warehouse to better serve the people in need. Caring for Friends has a new food distribution center in Essington, Delaware County.The location will be open two days a week for produce, shelf-stable food and protein pick-up.The new warehouse is located at 433 Seminole Street in Essington.The food bank serves communities in Delaware County and Southern and Western Philadelphia.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

