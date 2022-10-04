Read full article on original website
buckscountyherald.com
Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died
Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
fox29.com
Former elementary school principal accused of peering into several South Jersey homes, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A former Pennsylvania elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he peered into the windows of several South Jersey homes and even tried to force a woman into her bedroom. Danny McEaddy was arrested in August after investigators believe he spent 7 months looking into windows...
Dom and Mia's is a Delco honor to couple's hometown area, to young lives lost
The names chosen for this new Springfield restaurant come from a sad story, but the family also takes joy in honoring the remembrance of the namesakes, and the awareness their story can bring.
NBC Philadelphia
Mom's Message to Killers After Teen Son Shot Outside Roxborough High School
Meredith Elizalde prayed for peace and justice Wednesday as she said her final goodbye to her only son, 14-year-old Nicolas, who was caught in the crossfire of Philadelphia's gun violence crisis. His mother told NBC10 she had to cancel his 15th birthday party planned for this weekend, and instead, hold...
fox29.com
Nicolas Elizalde's mother shares message for son's killers: 'Your actions are wicked and despicable'
PHILADELPHIA - The mother of Nicolas Elizalde is speaking out after her son was gunned down in a shooting that also injured four others as he finished football practice at Roxborough High School. Nicolas’ mother, Meredith, stopped by Good Day Philadelphia Friday morning, - a day before what would have...
Haverford High Senior and Her Cousin Battle Rare Brain Tumors
Haverford High School student Lily Walker and her cousin, Peter Celluci, are both receiving treatment for brain tumors.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Lily Walker’s parents had expected to watch their daughter run track and cross country at Haverford High School. Instead, in eighth grade, she suddenly lost weight and suffered severe headaches.
CBS News
Family devastated following tragic death of 81-year-old in East Germantown hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 81-year-old woman died from her injuries after she was hit by a car last week in East Germantown. Police released surveillance videos of the vehicle wanted in an effort to find the driver responsible. They hope someone might recognize the SUV. Investigators say it crashed into...
Former elementary school principal charged with peeping into homes, burglary
A longtime educator and former elementary school principal in Pennsylvania is facing a host of charges after police said he peeped into several South Jersey homes and tried to force at least one woman into her bedroom. Danny McEaddy, who was arrested in late September, was denied release during a...
Deana Martin is Grand Marshal of Philadelphia's Italian-American Heritage Parade
Singer and entertainer Deana Martin is the daughter of the legendary crooner and comedian Dean Martin.
Roxborough High School football game called off over safety concerns
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A scheduled football game at Roxborough High School Friday afternoon has been called off over safety concerns. Roxborough was scheduled to play Kipp Dubois Collegiate Academy at 3 p.m. It would have been Roxborough's first game since a deadly ambush after a scrimmage last week where a 14-year-old player was killed and four other teens were wounded. Police continue to search for the suspects wanted in the deadly shooting. Kipp Dubois released a statement in regards to the game being cancelled: "At KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy, our students' safety is our main priority. Due to the recent climate in Philadelphia and proximity of the incident that took place at Roxborough High School, we have decided to postpone today's game."
NBC Philadelphia
Boys, 14 and 17, Walk Into Hospital After Being Shot in Philadelphia
Two teenage boys managed to walk into a hospital after being shot in Philadelphia Thursday night. The boys – a 17-year-old shot in the neck and grazed in the head and a 14-year-old shot in the back – walked into Temple University Hospital around 10:22 p.m. after getting shot on the 1100 block of West Ontario Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
Eight Chester County Women Among 2022’s Power Women of Main Line and Western Suburbs
This year’s twenty power women of the Main Line and western suburbs are all poised, passionate, and persistent, with eight of them being from Chester County, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. When Natanya Sortland of Charlestown Township lost her sight in 2014, she felt lost. Today, she...
CBS News
Trucker crashes into dental center in Ridley Township, Delaware County
WOODLYN, Pa. (CBS) -- A trucker was cut-off by a driver and crashed into the Ridley Dental Center in Ridley Township on Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on MacDade Boulevard. Officials said the trucker slammed on the brakes, ran into a couple of SUVs and...
‘Stuff Happens!’ Academy Park High Junior Sets Out to Help Struggling Students
Image via FOX 29 Philadelphia. An Academy Park High School junior wanted to help her classmates who may be struggling to afford day-to-day items in their lives, from school supplies to sweatshirts, to personal care items.
PA Pharmacist Sentenced For Inappropriate Relationship With Teen Girl: Report
A 33-year-old Montgomery County pharmacist was sentenced to nine to 23 months in prison for having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl, 6abc reports. Angela D'Alessandro, of Plymouth Meeting, pleaded guilty in May to unlawful contact with a minor and will also be required to register as a sex offender, according to the outlet.
This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation
The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students. Rohan Rathod and Daniel L. Romano, both students at Archbishop...
Sources: Police looking at link between deadly shootings near Roxborough High, Drexel University
Action News has learned that investigators are looking into the possibility that at least one of the suspects involved in the Roxborough shooting was also involved in the death of a Temple University graduate.
Doylestown Native, Rock Legend Worked On Music For Upcoming Children’s Movie Featuring Beloved Character
The Doylestown rocker has used his talents for an upcoming kids movie. A big name in the alternative rock scene, who resides in Bucks County, recently announced his work on an upcoming children’s movie. Anthony Green, a rock legend with deep roots in Doylestown, just announced that he recently...
Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
