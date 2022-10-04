Fair Haven residents address climate issues through photography, but ‘we're not just taking a picture to take it’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Three New Haven parks to get upgrades through $2.3M DEEP funding
NEW HAVEN — East Rock, Edgewood and Lighthouse Point parks will soon see improvements thank to millions of dollars in state funding coming to the Elm City. The city anticipates getting $2.3 million from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection: $1 million for East Rock Park, $800,000 for Edgewood Park and $500,000 for Lighthouse Point Park.
Register Citizen
Local, CT officials celebrate redevelopment in Torrington's new Pennrose apartments
TORRINGTON — A crowd of well-wishers gathered for a first look at Pennrose's Riverfront, an apartment building on Franklin Street. Pennrose, co-developer the Cloud Company and the city worked together for more than three years to create Riverfront, which has 60 one-, two- and three-bedroom units consisting of both affordable and market-rate apartments. Funding of more than $2 million for brownfield remediation and other cleanup of the site, including removing tons of soil contaminated with PCBs, came from the city and the state Department of Economic and Community Development.
Register Citizen
How New Britain development is 'dramatically changing' downtown
NEW BRITAIN — Downtown New Britain, famously cut off from the bustle of Broad Street by the highway in the 1970s, is experiencing rapid change in retail housing, pedestrian infrastructure and public perception. Developers say downtown New Britain isn’t the place it was five years ago. “If you...
Register Citizen
Here's how Darien is preparing for future flooding after the devastation of Ida and Elsa
DARIEN — Before the devastation from Hurricane Ian was becoming clear and its remnants were sweeping up the East Coast, Darien officials already were talking about preparing for future floods based on past experience. After dealing with severe flooding during storms Elsa and Ida last year, town officials across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Norwalk's first Haitian council member advocates for community at Washington summit
NORWALK — As a first-generation American and the Common Council’s first Haitian American member, Diana Revolus is used to advocating for the city’s Black and Haitian communities. This weekend, Revolus will flex her advocacy muscles in a new way, after being asked to attend the Haitian Ladies...
Register Citizen
Amos House in reopens its transitional housing facility for women and children after renovations
DANBURY — A local nonprofit providing a transitional housing program for women and children welcomed its first families this week after more than a year of renovation work at its revamped facility. “Renovations are completely done,” said Amos House Executive Director Jennifer Seeley “The kitchen is probably the biggest...
Register Citizen
Torrington's McCall Center joins forces with Naugatuck Valley Help
TORRINGTON — After nearly five years of planning, two mental health and rehabilitation agencies have merged to create the McCall Behavioral Health Network, expanding their reach into Waterbury and Danbury as well as the Northwest Corner of the state. Torrington-based McCall Center for Behavioral Health and Waterbury-based Central Naugatuck...
Register Citizen
Plan to relocate West Haven students during school construction hits snag
WEST HAVEN — School officials said the least obtrusive option for relocating Washington Elementary School students during the construction of a new building may be off the table. Ken Carney, chairman of the city’s Building Oversight Committee, told Board of Education members in August that the safest and most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
New Haven launches $4 million programs to help renters, homebuyers
NEW HAVEN — After Tatania Sellers had to leave her job because she was pregnant, it was “devastating” and “nerve-wracking” for her to find a new place for her and her children to live, she said. Sellers didn't want to go to a shelter, and...
Register Citizen
State data shows car thefts, impersonation, swindling most prominent crimes in Westport, Weston
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Westport had 500 reported offenses in 2021 and Weston had 45 reported offenses, according to new data from the state's crime analysis unit, which shows the number of incidents in each municipality last year. There were 103 arrests in...
Register Citizen
Where are CT's incarcerated from? New data shows prison and jail population by ZIP code
People incarcerated in Connecticut come mostly from large cities, new data shows, though nearly every town in the state has at least some portion of its population in jail or prison. According to a report released this week by the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of those incarcerated in...
Register Citizen
Mixed-use complex with river views planned in downtown Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — The firm chosen to develop a three-parcel plot behind Main Street has laid out a preliminary concept for a multi-level housing and retail complex on three-and-a-half acres of downtown land that eventually would connect to the riverfront. The Village at Riverside would be situated on a 228,000-square-foot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Torrington resolves sewer project problems
TORRINGTON — A collapsed road, construction delays and increased costs kept homeowners on Homestead Lane and Kimball Lane from connecting to the city's sewer plant for many years. But the City Council, acting as the Water Pollution Control Authority, this week approved a benefit assessment for those homeowners that...
Register Citizen
Bomb threat prompts evacuation of University of New Haven building
WEST HAVEN — A University of New Haven building has been evacuated after a bomb threat, according to a university spokesperson. University of New Haven Media Relations Manager Carolyn Meyer said a bomb threat was made on social media against Harugari Hall at the southern border of the West Haven campus. Built in 1911, the building houses classrooms for the English, psychology, marketing and nutrition and dietetics departments as well as a fusion restaurant, according to an interactive campus map.
Register Citizen
Cromwell board denies proposed 1M square-foot warehouse in wetlands
CROMWELL — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday narrowly voted to deny a developer's proposal to build a 1 million square-foot warehouse in the Mattabesset watershed. Chair John Whitney and agency members Wynn Muller, Stacy Dabrowski and Joseph Corlis voted against the application. William Yeske, Robert Donohue...
Register Citizen
University of Bridgeport's first enrollment increase in five years driven by international students
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The University of Bridgeport has announced its first enrollment increase in five years largely due to international students making up almost half of new students. The private university, located in Bridgeport’s South End, said 1,322 undergraduate and graduate students...
Register Citizen
Mystery solved: Longer Middletown crosswalk light time triggered by certain vehicles
MIDDLETOWN — The length of time it takes for pedestrians to get a signal to cross the street at the Pride crosswalk downtown can, on occasion, increase to as long as a full minute if sensors are set off by emergency vehicles. Following questions from the community in late...
Register Citizen
Shelton school buses getting tech upgrade
SHELTON — The city-owned buses are getting a technological makeover. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, approved spending a total of $176,680 for the purchase of 60 new cameras and additional hardware and software for the new routing system for the buses operated by city-owned Shelton Student Transportation Service.
Register Citizen
East Hartford resident demands action after neighbor's house shot up
EAST HARTFORD — A local resident told the town council Wednesday that recent gunfire into a nearby house is only the most serious assault on peace and quality of life that he and his neighbors have endured for years. Dominic Sansone, who identified himself as a retired U.S. Army...
Register Citizen
Stratford school board approves pay raise, contract extension for Superintendent Uyi Osunde
STRATFORD — Superintendent Uyi Osunde will continue to helm Stratford Public Schools for at least another three years. The Board of Education voted 4-3 last week to approve a one-year contract extension and pay raise for Osunde, a former Windsor High School principal who was named superintendent last year.
Comments / 0