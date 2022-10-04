ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

Torrington resolves sewer project problems

TORRINGTON — A collapsed road, construction delays and increased costs kept homeowners on Homestead Lane and Kimball Lane from connecting to the city's sewer plant for many years. But the City Council, acting as the Water Pollution Control Authority, this week approved a benefit assessment for those homeowners that...
TORRINGTON, CT
Shelton voters may get unsolicited absentee ballot applications

SHELTON — Residents might be surprised to see absentee ballot applications in their mailbox soon. City Clerk Margaret Domorod said her office has received requests for numbered absentee ballot applications from representatives of candidate campaigns, and she wants residents to be aware and not be concerned if they receive unsolicited applications.
SHELTON, CT
Torrington seeks $9.73 million for street, building improvements

TORRINGTON — City officials and private property owners and developers are looking to change the face of Water Street, Church Street and its surrounding neighborhoods, using a state grant program. Economic Development Director Rista Malanaca has developed a robust list of projects and is hoping the city will receive...
TORRINGTON, CT
Cheshire, CT
Wallingford, CT
Connecticut Government
Wallingford, CT
Local, CT officials celebrate redevelopment in Torrington's new Pennrose apartments

TORRINGTON — A crowd of well-wishers gathered for a first look at Pennrose's Riverfront, an apartment building on Franklin Street. Pennrose, co-developer the Cloud Company and the city worked together for more than three years to create Riverfront, which has 60 one-, two- and three-bedroom units consisting of both affordable and market-rate apartments. Funding of more than $2 million for brownfield remediation and other cleanup of the site, including removing tons of soil contaminated with PCBs, came from the city and the state Department of Economic and Community Development.
TORRINGTON, CT
Hill Pushes Back On New 194-Apt Plan

A California-based developer plans to knock down six industrial buildings and two houses on Congress and Davenport Avenues and build a 194-unit luxury apartment complex in their stead — prompting pushback from Hill residents concerned about rising rents. Dozens of Hill residents filled John C. Daniels School cafeteria for...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints

DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
DANBURY, CT
Mixed-use complex with river views planned in downtown Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — The firm chosen to develop a three-parcel plot behind Main Street has laid out a preliminary concept for a multi-level housing and retail complex on three-and-a-half acres of downtown land that eventually would connect to the riverfront. The Village at Riverside would be situated on a 228,000-square-foot...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Shelton school buses getting tech upgrade

SHELTON — The city-owned buses are getting a technological makeover. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, approved spending a total of $176,680 for the purchase of 60 new cameras and additional hardware and software for the new routing system for the buses operated by city-owned Shelton Student Transportation Service.
SHELTON, CT
Cromwell board denies proposed 1M square-foot warehouse in wetlands

CROMWELL — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday narrowly voted to deny a developer's proposal to build a 1 million square-foot warehouse in the Mattabesset watershed. Chair John Whitney and agency members Wynn Muller, Stacy Dabrowski and Joseph Corlis voted against the application. William Yeske, Robert Donohue...
CROMWELL, CT
Election 2022/Paul Crisci (R) Candidate for State Senator

Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
HADDAM, CT
Wilton may have to pay $1.5 million for Scribner Hill repairs

WILTON — If a request for state funds is denied, Wilton may be on the hook for $1.5 million to make necessary repairs on Scribner Hill Road, officials said. The money would have to come from either the town's operating budget or through bonding,. The estimated $1.5 million pricetag...
WILTON, CT
Three New Haven parks to get upgrades through $2.3M DEEP funding

NEW HAVEN — East Rock, Edgewood and Lighthouse Point parks will soon see improvements thank to millions of dollars in state funding coming to the Elm City. The city anticipates getting $2.3 million from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection: $1 million for East Rock Park, $800,000 for Edgewood Park and $500,000 for Lighthouse Point Park.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Torrington's McCall Center joins forces with Naugatuck Valley Help

TORRINGTON — After nearly five years of planning, two mental health and rehabilitation agencies have merged to create the McCall Behavioral Health Network, expanding their reach into Waterbury and Danbury as well as the Northwest Corner of the state. Torrington-based McCall Center for Behavioral Health and Waterbury-based Central Naugatuck...
TORRINGTON, CT
YNHH Acquiring 3 More Hospitals

The consolidation of Connecticut health care continued with the announcement Thursday that Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) has reached a deal to take over three more hospitals in the state. YNHHS has signed a deal with Prospect Medical Holdings to take over 357-bed Waterbury Hospital, 249-bed Manchester Memorial Hospital,...
CONNECTICUT STATE

