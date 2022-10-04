ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

A 20° dip in temperatures — Here’s when

By Scott Sabol
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND — After a chilly start to your Tuesday, we will move right through the 50s to the mid-60s for our afternoon highs.

A mix of sun and clouds, overall quiet.

Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!

In Cleveland, our average first frost date is Oct 14th. In Akron/Canton, the first average frost date is Oct 8th and Oct 2nd for Mansfield. Our first freeze is usually late in the month, Oct 28th for Cleveland.

Wednesday/Thursday looking the best of the next 8, with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday!

Best chance for scattered showers will be Thursday night into Friday.

Check out your eight-day forecast above.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland zoo’s trick-or-treat promises a spooky bash

Elephants at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo are enjoying a giant, 1,500-pound pumpkin ahead of the zoo's third annual Trick-or-Treat Fest, starting Friday. Kids and parents can come to the zoo in-costume Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 30. There, they can meet with costumed characters, visit 20 trick-or-treat stations and dance the "Monster Mash" at the zoo's amphitheater.
CLEVELAND, OH
wildcatvoice.org

The local Franklin Castle–just in time for the spooky season

The Franklin Castle is known to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio. The Franklin Castle, also known as the Tiedemann House, was built in the nineteenth century (1881) on Franklin Boulevard. The castle, four stories and over twenty rooms, is located on the west side of Cleveland in the Ohio City area.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

