A 20° dip in temperatures — Here’s when

CLEVELAND — After a chilly start to your Tuesday, we will move right through the 50s to the mid-60s for our afternoon highs.

A mix of sun and clouds, overall quiet.

Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!

In Cleveland, our average first frost date is Oct 14th. In Akron/Canton, the first average frost date is Oct 8th and Oct 2nd for Mansfield. Our first freeze is usually late in the month, Oct 28th for Cleveland.

Wednesday/Thursday looking the best of the next 8, with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday!

Best chance for scattered showers will be Thursday night into Friday.

Check out your eight-day forecast above.

