A 20° dip in temperatures — Here’s when
Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.
CLEVELAND — After a chilly start to your Tuesday, we will move right through the 50s to the mid-60s for our afternoon highs.
A mix of sun and clouds, overall quiet.
Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!
Wednesday/Thursday looking the best of the next 8, with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday!
Best chance for scattered showers will be Thursday night into Friday.
