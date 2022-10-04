ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Sheep showing is a family affair at Coshocton Fair

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago

COSHOCTON − Showing livestock at the Coshocton County fair is often a family affair spanning generations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LrIqY_0iLAkUDw00

Monday at the fair featured the open class sheep show and the Junior Fair sheep breeding and lamb lead shows are today.

While the open class shows are for anyone to compete, many youth also exhibit. Open class sheep judge Budd Martin of Willard said it's good for kids and teens to show as much as they can for the experience and the open class shows are a way they can connect and learn from adults who have been showing animals for years.

"It gives you competition and just a good idea as to where you're at. I started when I was a little kid and didn't know what was going on. I learned it from the adults, by watching them and showing against them. They were my mentors," Martin said.

Not only has Martin continued to show sheep as an adult and serve as a judge at various events in 25 different states, but his son has done the same. He has five grandchildren who show as well and he's glad the family legacy is continuing.

Laura McKee had four children showing sheep during the open class show, raised on their grandmother's farm. They were Chloe Love, 14, Quinten McKee, 12, Kyndal Menninger, 9, and Corban McKee, 8. Laura showed chickens when she was younger, but she's glad her children can unite with one type of animal and have the same fair experiences she did.

"They work really well together and help each other out," Laura said. "They also compete against each other and it's friendly competition. It just brings them all together. They're not out running around, they're focused on feeding and taking care of their animals. All that work has brought them closer together."

Chloe said along with working with her siblings, she likes meeting new people and seeing how they do things. The member of Chili Challengers 4-H Club has been showing sheep for three years. In that time she's learned key items to keep in mind when presenting to a judge.

"Don't stress out, because then you're animal is going to stress out, and just make sure you show the best you can," Chloe said.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

Coshocton County Fair Schedule

Tuesday

8 a.m. Sheep breeding show at Hunter Arena

10 a.m. Public speaking evaluation at the youth building and horse show at Hunter Arena

12:30 p.m. Tasting smorgasbord at the youth building

4 p.m. General livestock judging at the youth building

6:30 p.m. Lamb lead classes at the Junior Fair Arena

7 p.m. Auto cross at the grandstand

Wednesday

10 a.m. Stabled draft show at Hunter Arena

5:30 p.m. Showman of Showmen at Hunter Arena

5:45 p.m. Antiques tractor parade at the railroad building

6:30 p.m. Open class market hog show at Hunter Arena

7:30 p.m. Rough truck contest at the grandstand

Thursday

10:30 a.m. Skid steer rodeo at the pulling track

5:30 p.m. Sale of Champions and junior livestock sale at Hunter Arena

7 p.m. Motocross at the grandstand

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
