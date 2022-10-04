Read full article on original website
Related
LIFT Wyoming Educates, Inspires, and Empowers Wyoming Teenagers
That was the theme of this year's LIFT conference, according to LIFT founder, Tom Grogan. LIFT stands for Lead, Inspire, Fulfil, Together and it's a conference for young people to do just that. LIFT Wyoming was designed to "promote leadership in our young people for Wyoming's future," and it aims...
DON’T PANIC: Wyoming Schools Hand Out Earthquake Prep Kits
Kids in the western part of Wyoming got a special kit to look at and take home. Wyoming is one of the more geologically active states in the nation. It has hundreds of earthquakes every year. Most of them are never felt by humans. Now and then there is a...
President Biden to Pardon Felony Marijuana Possession, Casper Business Owners Respond
On Thursday, President Biden announced his plans to pardon all prior federal offenses of marijuana possession. The president made this announcement on Twitter, with both a video and a thread of his plans and hopes for the future of marijuana in America. "As I've said before, no one should be...
Spirits & Poltergeists Linger In Wyoming’s 10 Most Haunted Places
If you are looking for real spooky places this October, Wyoming has plenty of them. Here is a top ten list of haunted Wyoming places. One of them is probably near where you are if you are already in Wyoming. 1. Occidental Hotel, Buffalo. This hotel is one of my...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eighteen Ferrets Released on Historic Wyoming Ranches
The small mammal was once thought to be extinct, but was rediscovered in Wyoming forty-one years ago. Since then, the Game and Fish has been working on their recovery. Last week the Wyoming Game and Fish released eighteen black-footed ferrets on historic recovery sites near Meeteetse, according to a news release. They coaxed twelve males and six females into burrows in their new wild lands home.
Giant Elk Looks On In Amazement As Two Wyoming Moose Spar
Well, this is interesting. It's like being at a party or a bar when a couple of bros start pushing each other then one gets the bright idea to throw a punch, hoping that they'd be broken up, but no one wants to break it up, now they have to actually throw down. All you can think as you watch on is, I hope they don't fight their way over here. I'm not about to have my drink spilled.
Share a Picture of Wyoming Life, Enter Rural Health Photo Contest
National Rural Health Day is Novemeber 17, and the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health is sponsoring a a contest. Wyoming residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in the National Rural Health Day Photo Contest. Prizes will be awarded in two...
Wyoming Can Relate To A New Movie Called Alex/October
In Hollywood, you never know what you're going to get with some movies. I don't claim to be a movie critic, or even know the first thing of being one. I do know that when a movie has meaning to it, that we can all relate to, it needs to be seen and talked about.
RELATED PEOPLE
What Makes Wyoming A Great State To Live Off-Grid?
If you've been contemplating moving off-grid and living away from other people, you've got a leg up on most people by living in Wyoming. The cowboy state is ranked in the top 10 of best states for off-grid living. What does 'off-grid living' actually mean? Merriam-Webster.com gives the definition as:...
BLM in Wyoming Proposes Oil and Gas Lease Sale in 2023
On Thursday, the Wyoming Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced that they're beginning a 30-day scoping period and are requesting public comment on the sale of 251,086 acres of land around the state. The sale is happening following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) by Congress two months...
What In The Wide World Of Desserts Is Wyoming Pudding?
If you go to Google and ask what Wyoming's State Bird is, the Western Meadowlark pops right up. What's the Wyoming State flower? Answer: Indian Paintbrush. What's Wyoming's favorite dessert? Answer: German Chocolate Cake, Huckleberry ice cream, Cowboy Cookies and Truffles were a few of the desserts that were mentioned.
Principal Seeks To End Corporal Punishment In Wyoming Schools
Is getting paddled by the principal still a thing in schools across America? Many people through that practice came to an end a long time ago. But not so in every state. A Sheridan County middle school principal is advocating to have corporal punishment outlawed in the state’s public schools. This comes after his doctoral dissertation’s research found that the practice is significantly harmful to students. Corporal punishment includes spanking and paddling as correctional behavior. (Wyoming Public Media).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study Says THIS is Wyoming’s #1 Wanted Halloween Costume of 2022
When I walked into the store a week ago, I was bombarded by the sights and sounds of the spooky season. Now, I love Halloween (and Thanksgiving and Christmas - I'm an equal-opportunity holiday enthusiast,) so naturally, I walked through the Halloween goodies to see what costume options were available for my kid this year. Side note - have you ever noticed that Halloween aisles smell like candy corn and dusty fabric?
Food Bank Harvests Over 10,000lbs Potatoes for Wyoming Tables
Food Bank of Wyoming and two University of Wyoming Extension programs worked together to get locally grown potatoes onto the tables of Wyoming families. Through efforts by the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC) and the Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP), over 10,000 pounds of potatoes were harvested and bagged in September, right outside Lingle, and donated to Food Bank of Wyoming.
Are More Wyoming Women Entering the Manufacturing Industry?
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau finds that more and more manufacturers are hiring women. For one thing, surveys suggested manufacturers found gender diversity to boost employee morale and retention. Secondly, manufacturing jobs are not the hazardous and dangerous jobs they once were. These days, many are high-tech: from design...
Karl Allred Sworn in as Secretary of State
On Monday, Karl Allred was sworn in as Wyoming's Secretary of State following the resignation of former Secretary Ed Buchanan. Buchanan resigned in July in order to accept a position as a District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District. While Allred will only be serving in the position until...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0