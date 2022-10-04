Hired consultant concludes Cuyahoga County jail renovation ‘possible’ but ‘not practical’

Read full article on original website
Steering committee members agree Cuyahoga needs to build a new jail, ask to resume search for ‘acceptable’ location
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County needs to build a new jail, some of the steering committee officials finally resolved this week, after hearing the results of a second assessment — just not at the contaminated Transport Road site. The six Justice Center Executive Steering Committee members, who on...
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
Democrats name Parma attorney as Ward 4 City Council replacement
PARMA, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Democratic Party last night (Oct. 6) appointed attorney Kelly M. Zacharias as the new Parma City Council Ward 4 representative. The seat was left vacant when Kristin Saban resigned to become the new clerk of council.
University Hospitals’ closing of Bedford hospital reeks of hypocrisy: Cinthia Klements
BEDFORD, Ohio -- In early July, University Hospitals of Cleveland proudly publicized its study attributing poor health conditions in lower-income communities to banks’ unconscionable “redlining” practices of routinely denying housing loans to predominantly Black neighborhoods decades ago. But just days later, UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and...
Clean up of salt pile that devastated Mentor Marsh will cost another $3 million - increasing tab to more than $13.5 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amountallocated for the...
Estate of road worker killed at University Heights construction zone receives nearly $17 million verdict, lawyer says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland construction company is liable for a roadworker’s death in a case that led to a $17 million jury assessment in favor of his estate, according to the estate’s lawyer. A Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court jury on Monday decided the case centering on a...
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reducing adoption fees during ‘Adoptober’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is offering reduced adoption fees throughout October, in celebration of Adopt a Shelter Dog month. During “Adoptober,” as it is affectionately called, residents can play a Halloween-themed Plinko style game where they could win adoption fees between $30 and $50, rather than the regular $95. Fees include spay or neuter services, vaccines, a 2022 dog license, microchip and current rabies tag.
Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 6, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned these indictments on Thursday.
Judge: Officer Shane Bartek’s killer will be eligible for parole sooner
The woman sentenced for killing Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek will have a new sentencing hearing Friday.
Proposed Cuyahoga Co. jail site a 30-minute walk from nearest transit station, video shows
CLEVELAND — The controversy over the proposed building site for the new Cuyahoga County jail on Transport Road continues to grow, with concerns over site contamination and RTA rider transit site access. RTA rider Adam Bresnahan and other members of rider group Clevelanders for Public Transit produced a video...
Parma awards emergency asphalt repaving project for State Road hill
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly a month has passed since two water main breaks on the State Road hill just south of W. Ridgewood Drive on Parma wreaked havoc with motorists traversing the busy thoroughfare. While the area is open, currently it’s one-way traffic in each direction with the northbound vehicles...
Berea officials consider redeveloping Smith School property
BEREA, Ohio -- The former Smith School property at 535 Wyleswood Drive in Berea is being considered for possible redevelopment. Berea City School District officials, as well as Mayor Cyril Kleem, Berea City Council and the Longbrooke Homeowners’ Association board, are considering entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to seek potential developers to provide proposals for the nearly 13-acre site.
Portage County man sues Trumbull County communities for allegedly violating sunshine law
Four civil lawsuits have been settled in Trumbull County after a Portage County man sought legal action over what he said are transparency violations in public meetings. Brian Ames of Portage County has over 20 lawsuits filed against local governments in Ohio alleging they've violated open meeting laws. Ames' cases...
Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
Troy Greenfield is the better choice in Ohio House 17th District race
As a resident of Rocky River, voting in the 17th District Ohio House race, I take exception to your Oct. 7 endorsement of Tom Patton (”Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District”). Tom says he will vote “no” on a bill to ban abortions in Ohio....
Interim East Cleveland police chief appointed to top job as indictments pile up in department
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Brandon King appointed a new police chief late Tuesday, hours after a grand jury indicted four officers in an investigation into police corruption. King, in a statement, named Brian Gerhard as the new top cop in a department that has seen nine officers indicted...
Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
A possible civil war in Cuyahoga County government over a toxic jail site: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Common Pleas Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan and Public Defender Cullen Sweeney are threatening to sue the county if council moves forward with plans to buy the controversial Transport Road property for a new jail. We’re talking about how rare the move...
East Cleveland police continue investigation into man’s death from late September shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland police continue to investigate a late September shooting in which a man was killed and another was injured. Mitchell Erwin, 41, of East Cleveland died in the shooting that happened Sept. 29, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. The second man has since been released from University Hospitals after being treated for his injuries, police said.
Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board should hold public hearing on TIF
On reading Thomas Jewell’s excellent article in the Oct. 6 Sun Press, “Tax increment financing proposal introduced for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project,” it’s clear that the Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board is working hard to get a good TIF deal from Flaherty & Collins and the Cleveland Heights government.
