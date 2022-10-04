Read full article on original website
Watson TV Series Release Date, News & Update: Sherlock Holmes' Loyal Partner Takes Centerstage In New CBS Show
According to Deadline, CBS wants to put a new spin on the Sherlock Holmes story by making Dr. John Watson the main character in a new Watson TV series. Craig Sweeny, who wrote and executive produced Elementary, will take on the writing duties. CBS Takes Another Spin at Sherlock Holmes...
Where to Watch and Stream As Seen by the Rest Free Online
Best sites to watch As Seen by the Rest - Last updated on Oct 07, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch As Seen by the Rest online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for As Seen by the Rest on this page.
The Best And Funniest "House Of The Dragon" Jokes, Tweets, And Memes So Far
Daemon Targaryen has been the best source of humor and drama this season, and people LOVE it.
House of the Dragon: Helaena Already Spoiled the Dance of the Dragons
Helaena Targaryen has been an intriguing addition to House of the Dragon considering that there are some interesting changes to the character. For instance, the Game of Thrones prequel appears to be introducing Helaena as a dreamer who can see the future and she never fails to share her prophecies. The latest one in Episode 7 has once again teased what will happen in the Dance of the Dragons.
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla’s Alleged Love Child in Talks With Netflix? Simon Dorante-Day Hopes a Documentary, Radio Interviews Would Force Buckingham Palace to Confirm His Identity
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's alleged love child, Simon Dorante-Day, won't stop until he gets his story out there. The Australian native also wants to make sure that his end goal of forcing the royal couple to get a DNA test would happen no matter what. Simon Dorante-Day's Life...
Where to Watch and Stream Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part Free Online
Cast: Candace Cameron Bure Niall Matter Marilu Henner Lexa Doig Peter Benson. Just days before Aurora’s wedding, a body is discovered, and she fears her father may be a suspect. She and Nick race to solve the cold case before they walk down the aisle. Is Aurora Teagarden Mysteries:...
Netflix's The Midnight Club Scores A Guinness World Record
Mike Flanagan has been successful in releasing horror thrillers on Netflix and his new TV series, The Midnight Club, just scored a new Guinness World Record for "most scripted jump scares in a single television episode," making it more exciting to watch. During the panel of The Midnight Club at...
Kevin Feige Just Hit the Jackpot with Keanu Reeves’ MCU Confession
There's no denying that Keanu Reeves has been long overdue for an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige feels the same way. There have been persistent rumors that the studio has been courting Reeves to join the billion-dollar franchise, something that he only confirmed late last year.
Where to Watch and Stream Les Enfoirés 2017 - Mission Enfoirés Free Online
Cast: Amir Jean-Louis Aubert Bénabar Amel Bent Patrick Bruel. Is Les Enfoirés 2017 - Mission Enfoirés on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Les Enfoirés 2017 - Mission Enfoirés is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Marvel Reveals Bucky Barnes' New Winter Soldier Costume
The Winter Soldier has always been one of Marvel's most compelling characters and it's no longer surprising how Bucky Barnes transformed from a mere sidekick to one of the Marvel Universe's most popular heroes. The character also grew in popularity over the years thanks to the MCU which pretty much turned him into a bonafide top-tier character.
The Rock Reportedly Pressured Warner Bros to Bring Back Henry Cavill's Superman
We're only two weeks away from the theatrical release of DC's Black Adam and while it initially lacked hyped, the entire comic book film fandom has been buzzing about it for quite some time now. Of course, a lot of you are probably aware by now that the film could mark the return of Henry Cavill's Superman, and while it's still a little too early to rejoice, it looks like Cavill's DCEU comeback is actually true this time around.
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Destin Daniel Cretton Breaks Silence on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Director News
After Destin Daniel Cretton’s smash success of 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it is no surprise that he has been signed to a couple more Marvel Studios project, even so far as to develop a Shang-Chi sequel and a spinoff series for Disney+ (rumored to be centered around the Ten Rings organization). There will also be a development soon of a Wonder Man series focusing on the Marvel Comics character bearing the same name.
Chris Pratt Receives Backlash From Fans Not Loving His Accent in The Super Mario Bros. Movie
After almost three decades, another film in the franchise of the famous video game arrives and unfortunately, longtime Nintendo fans are not loving Chris Pratt's accent as Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie which led to a backlash on the actor. The Super Mario Bros. Movie just released it...
Daredevil's Charlie Cox Reveals He Knew Of His Character's Return to MCU Prior To Shooting
Daredevil just made his first appearance in the recent She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episode where he had the chance to meet She-Hulk herself. Prior to that, he also made his cameo in Spiderman: No Way Home to aid in Peter Parker’s public identity reveal crisis, which in turn, led MCU fans heavily anticipating to witness Daredevil or Matt Murdock (played by Charlie Cox) interact with a fellow (superhuman) lawyer in the present series and Marvel did not disappoint.
Where to Watch and Stream Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event Free Online
Cast: Derek Hough Maggie Smith Hugh Bonneville Michelle Dockery. An hour long special hosted by Derek Hough and filmed at the historic Highclere Castle in England. Hough talks to the cast about what made the series so unique and appealing to millions, as well as how the series easily segues into the feature film.
