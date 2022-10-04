ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KICK AM 1530

Harvest Moon Reaches Its Peak Over Missouri & Illinois Sunday

If you're a fan of sky wonders, keep an eye on the moon as it's only gonna get better as the harvest moon reaches its peak this Sunday night, October 9. Farmer's Almanac mentions that the full moon on Sunday, October 9, 2022 is a harvest moon. It says "this full Moon came to be called the full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead."
