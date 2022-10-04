Let's face it, Illinois has got a bad rap on a lot of things, but there is something to love about Illinois. The food that was created in the state. I had no idea when I moved here from the east coast what a horseshoe or a Chicago-Style hot dog was. And what the heck is a deep-dish pizza? However, I soon found out what all these delicious meals were and why they were so popular in Illinois. It's because they were all created in the state.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO