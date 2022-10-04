ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

City hires contractor to assist in debris removal

Historic City News has been informed that on Friday, October 7, 2022, contractor DRC Emergency Services will be making rounds throughout St Augustine to collect debris from the storm, focusing on those areas that were hardest-hit. All debris must be segregated into three piles: yard debris, construction debris, and household...
St Augustine responds to frequent questions

The City of St. Augustine has published responses to post-Hurricane Ian recovery questions frequently asked by Historic City News subscribers. The information provides key insights into topics ranging from debris cleanup to flooding to financial assistance. The compilation of responses to Hurricane Ian frequent questions can be viewed on the...
Pat’s Wildways: Hurricane Season

Just as regular as clockwork, my orange hurricane lilies popped up out of the ground in full bloom right before the predicted arrival of Hurricane Ian. I excavated a few bulbs from a friend’s yard behind her historic home in St. Augustine a number of years ago, and planted them around the front of my home. They have reproduced tremendously, and ever since I’ve been dividing the bulbs and passing them to friends. I planted a bunch of these divided bulbs in my backyard a while ago and forgot about them. But suddenly they appeared, and so did the warnings about the impending hurricane. Perfect timing.
Businesses asked to complete damage assessment

St Johns County Department of Emergency Management is requesting all county business owners who suffered loss or damage during Hurricane Ian to complete an online survey at https://floridadisaster.biz/BusinessDamageAssessments. The county explained to Historic City News that the survey is intended to gauge the depth of disaster impact in Florida and...
Be prepared for trash collectors returning today

Starting today, Monday, October 3, the City of St Augustine government offices, and most services will reopen for business. For Historic City News subscribers who reside within the city limits or in an area where trash collection is provided by the city, that means accumulated trash collection will be continuing in earnest.
Public Notice of Pollution – City of St Augustine

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within the City of St Augustine within St Johns County. City of St Augustine Environmental Program Supervisor...
Nassau County’s 2022 Peanut Butter Challenge

It’s that time of year-the peanut butter challenge. Each October, extension offices across the state try to outcompete one another to collect the most jars of Peanut Butter. Each year the challenge gets better. The challenge gets bigger. The competition gets fiercer. The challenge gets nuttier. This year we’re very excited that Florida A&M is joining in on the peanut butter challenge too!
Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian

Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power. On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit.
Restaurant Notes: Zaxby’s, Wendy's planned in St. Johns County

St. Johns County is reviewing a pre-application for a Zaxby’s restaurant and drive-thru at Mill Creek Crossing at northwest Florida 16 and International Golf Parkway. St. Johns County issued a permit Sept. 14 for St. Augustine-based North Coast Construction Co. to build a 2,834-square-foot Wendy’s restaurant and drive-thru at 6885 Longleaf Pine Parkway in Saint Johns at a cost of $550,000.
