FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of antsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s helpDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
City hires contractor to assist in debris removal
St Augustine responds to frequent questions
Pat’s Wildways: Hurricane Season
‘We love this community’: Neighbors in Davis Shores, city leaders meet to talk storm recovery
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Businesses asked to complete damage assessment
Be prepared for trash collectors returning today
UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-95 reopening near SR 16 in St. Johns County
Civic Roundtable hosts public meeting on sales tax increase
RELATED PEOPLE
Ian left at least $38 million in home damage in St. Johns County; first responders made 26 high-water rescues
The Best Cities and Small Towns to Live in Florida in 2022, According to HomeSnacks
Top brass makes a personal visit to flood-prone Davis Shores after Hurricane Ian
Public Notice of Pollution – City of St Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clay County Fire Rescue gearing up to replace members already in SW Florida
Financial assistance available to St Johns County residents affected by Hurricane Ian
As floods increase so does the potential for contaminated water
Nassau County’s 2022 Peanut Butter Challenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inaction puts $175M in state funds for local projects in limbo
Multiple crashes tie up I-95 through St. Augustine
Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian
Restaurant Notes: Zaxby’s, Wendy's planned in St. Johns County
historiccity
Historic City News first appeared in March 2000 and now celebrates its 20th Anniversary of daily publication. We are your watchdog for an honest and open government in St Augustine and St Johns County, Florida. Our mission today is the same as it was 20-years ago; "Holding public figures accountable to the public." Citizen journalism, without candy-coating, is the foundation of an independent free press. Our audience is engaged, working in our community, and influential in both local business and politics. Leadership: Our editor-in-chief earned his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from Flagler College, with honors. He has been a Florida licensed private investigator for more than 20-years and served as State Editor at Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity in Washington, D.C.https://historiccity.com/
Comments / 0