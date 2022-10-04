ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Tom Stoughton appointed treasurer by Republican Central Committee

By Aaron Burd, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago

LANCASTER − For the second time recently, the City of Lancaster has a new treasurer.

After Joe Bizjak was appointed to the interim position by Mayor David Scheffler, the Republican Central Committee held a vote and chose to insert City Councilman Tom Stoughton into the position.

After years as finance chair and time spent observing his predecessor Bob Wolfinger, Stoughton believed he was a natural fit for the role and made himself available for the job.

"I've been a finance chair for 15 plus years and so finances and organization and things like that, I kind of gravitate towards that," said Stoughton.

"So I thought, 'I'm gonna make myself available for this appointment.'" said Stoughton.

Once making himself available for the appointment, Stoughton had to face a vote by the Republican Central Committee before being named treasurer. With an interim already named, Stoughton's experience was enough for him to earn that trust.

According to Stoughton, the committee giving him that level of trust means a lot to him because it shows that they have seen and appreciated his body of work.

"The fact that the people in that room have seen my body of work on City Council for almost 19 years," said Stoughton. "So that means a great deal to me because I believe that basically I earned their trust."

For now Stoughton's term will last until Dec. 31, 2023. However, he plans on filing to officially run for the seat in the 2023 election, in which case a win would mean his term will last all the way through 2025.

With that election still well in the future, Stoughton's focus in the present will be set on his new role. Having officially taken up his duties as treasurer on Tuesday, Sept. 27, he will now begin to adjust to his new position.

Government
