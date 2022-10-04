ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gettysburgmuseumofhistory.com

PAPERS PLEASE! A WWII Era NSDAP (NAZI) FEMALE Identity Document Certified By The Gettysburg Museum Of History

PAPERS PLEASE! An original WWII Era NSDAP (NAZI) Identity Document Certified By The Gettysburg Museum Of History. with lots of details and the personal information of the bearer and a photo and fingerprints of the Women who owned it. These are excellent for teachers and researchers. During de-Nazification much of this type of material like so many WWII documents was destroyed. in good used condition. Some wear, otherwise good! . Complete museum documentation (COA) Provided. Certified by The Gettysburg Museum of History. The Gettysburg Museum of History does not support or condone Adolf Hitler or the Nazi Party and is only offering this as a historic relic. Please see our other items. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. An outstanding Third Reich document DO Not Miss This!
GETTYSBURG, PA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
BERRYVILLE, VA
fcfreepress

Help solve a murder mystery

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau along with Certified Tourism Ambassadors (CTAs) invite the public to join in and help uncover who dunnit during a 1920’s era bank robbery, murder mystery!. Set in the 1865 Chambersburg National Bank building now home to the 11/30 Visitors Center, guests can enjoy the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Gettysburg, PA
Lifestyle
City
Gettysburg, PA
mocoshow.com

‘Garden of Lights’ at Brookside Gardens Tickets Go on Sale October 11

Montgomery Parks will begin selling tickets for Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Oct. 11, 2022. Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout Brookside Gardens. New features this year include a winter wonderland scene with tall ice-like formations and falling snow in the Rose Garden and oversized colorful flower forms throughout the formal gardens. All new displays were handcrafted by Montgomery Parks staff.
WHEATON, MD
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Loys Station Park – Rocky Ridge, MD

Loys Station Park is located at 13506 Old Frederick Road in Rocky Ridge, Maryland. The park is approximately 4 miles east of Thurmont, which is north of Frederick, Maryland. The park features an historic covered bridge, a walking trail, pavilion, and playground. There is a large parking lot located close to the picnic pavilion and playground.
ROCKY RIDGE, MD
Lancaster Farming

Lebanon’s Seltzer's Opens Museum Devoted to Bologna

PALMYRA, Pa. — This year marks the 120th anniversary of Harvey Seltzer’s success with making and marketing a staple of the local Pennsylvania German diet known as “Lebanon bologna.” It started in the small borough of Palmyra in western Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, where the name “Seltzer” often loomed large, historically. The Seltzer Theatre became Palmyra’s first movie theater in 1928. Palmyra resident H. Jack Seltzer was a 12-term state legislator from 1957-1981, including two years as Speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives. His wife, Geneva, helped found the Palmyra Public Library in 1954. However, it was Jack Seltzer’s father — Palmyra native and butcher, Harvey Seltzer — who made the Seltzer name famous with his family’s bologna recipe.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miniature Horse#Labor Day#The Horses#Gettysburg College
macaronikid.com

National Apple Harvest Festival

Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Apple country, The National Apple Harvest Festival celebrates the fall season with beautiful handmade crafts, delicious food, and jam-packed entertainment. The Festival has something for everyone with special attractions ranging from steam engine displays, live music, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations and so much more!
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Morgan Messenger

47th Apple Butter Festival returns with new attractions

One of the largest and longest running fall festivals in West Virginia, the 47th annual Apple Butter Festival in historic Berkeley Springs, is making its triumphant return. The festival is this Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, and is a family tradition for tens of thousands of folks every year.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Argentina
thedickinsonian.com

Harvest Fest: Worth It?

Dickinson College’s annual Harvest Festival took place on the evening of September 30th at the Dickinson College Farm. Students in attendance ate free Leo’s ice cream, french fries, soup and freshly made apple cider, which the farm workers made on site. The event had live music, square-dancing and a bonfire. According to the Dickinson College Organic Farm blog, the tradition began in 2004.
CARLISLE, PA
storereporter.com

Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall

Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WBRE

Hours announced for Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — We might have just started the month of October, but it is never too early to start thinking about holiday fun at Hersheypark. The annual Christmas Candylane event at the park returns starting on Nov. 11 and will run til Jan. 1, 2023. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 2, the park […]
HERSHEY, PA
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
LAUREL, MD
Gettysburg Connection

2022 Pick Up Gettysburg on Saturday

2022 Pick Up Gettysburg is here!! Take pride in Gettysburg and support mental health awareness!. It’s time for Pick up Gettysburg! Honoring Rodney Edmonds life and led by his daughter Miraya. Rodney used to pick up litter around town with his daughter. In 2020, Rodney lost the battle with...
GETTYSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy