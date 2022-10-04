Read full article on original website

Intel doubles down on graphics cards with next-gen Arc GPUs already in the works
Intel’s new Arc desktop graphics cards, the A770 and A750, are now tantalizingly close to their October 12 release date (a day they share with Nvidia’s RTX 4090 launch). Also taking place that day is Microsoft’s Surface showcase and the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. Don’t even talk to me about the looming specter of Black Friday.

Zotac stays close to MSRP with its Nvidia RTX 4090 prices, but is that good enough?
We’ve seen many leaks from US and European stores sticking quite close to MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price) for the new super-powerful Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics cards,, and the official Zotac US store will be following the trend according to its store. On the Zotac US store, it looks...

Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU shows blistering frame rates in Overwatch 2
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 can achieve over 500 frames per second (fps) in Overwatch 2 at 1440p resolution, a ridiculously fluid level of gameplay – with a notable caveat we’ll come back to later on the monitor front – Team Green itself has told us. To be...

1000TB SSDs could become mainstream by 2030 as Samsung plans 1000-layer NAND
Samsung Electronics has revealed its roadmap for its SSD ecosystem at the 2022 Samsung Tech Day and it looks tasty. It has plans to “stack over 1,000 layers” in its most advanced NAND chip by 2030 although it has stopped short of revealing whether it would be actual products available on shelves (if these are still around by the end of the decade), products shipped to customers (like Teamgroup) or samples in its labs.

Acer’s new flagship laptop could be best MacBook Pro alternative yet
Acer has unveiled its latest flagship laptop, the Swift Edge which competes with the LG Gram 16 in a niche category best defined as ultrabook with large display. The SFA16-41, as it is otherwise known, is only 13mm thin, packs a 16-inch display and a weight of 1.17Kg, about 30g lighter compared to its LG rival; that’s thanks to its magnesium-alloy chassis.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Is there any more than a pixel between them?
2021’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro represented a major shake-up for this sleeping giant of a smartphone line, both in terms of design and specifications. Has Google managed to follow up on that success?. And more importantly, which of these two classy-looking smartphones – the Google Pixel 7...

Razer Pro Click vs Logitech MX Master 3S: which mouse is best?
An excellent mouse can truly enhance your productivity levels and overall office performance while protecting your hands and wrists from long-term injury. The right one has a mix of solid ergonomics and features that come together to improve your experience and ensure the health of your hand and wrist. Gamers...

Alienware x15 R2 review
The Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop boasts incredibly high specs and performance, all contained in a thin and balanced form. Thin chassis and lightweight feel due to balanced design. +. Stunning and unique aesthetics. +. Can overclock using Alienware Command Center software. Cons. - Terrible battery life. - Runs hot...

Unihertz Titan Slim review
Having a physical keyboard is the primary selling point of the Titan slim, and that feature reduces the screen size by about 25%. If you wonder why Blackberry didn’t succeed, some of the caveats are revealed by this product. Two-minute review. Before Android and iOS ate the phone market,...

Tech giants found destroying thousands of data storage devices every year - but why?
In a practice many experts would describe as “killing a fly with a nuclear bomb”, many of the world’s largest tech companies have been found to be destroying thousands of storage devices every year in order to stay compliant with data protection regulations. According to the Financial...

Qualcomm explains why phones will soon kill off DSLRs – and it has a point
The DSLR's death knell has been ringing on an almost daily basis for the past couple of years – and now Qualcomm has joined the fray by explaining the specific reasons why it thinks phone cameras will soon kill off the aging camera format. In an in-depth interview with...

Microsoft Teams is finally fixing one of the worst things about PowerPoint presentations
Peering at your laptop, trying to make sense of tiny blurred text on a Microsoft Teams slide could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update. The video conferencing service is finally addressing one of the most annoying aspects of viewing presentations online via Teams by allowing users to magnify or enlarge whichever slides they need.

Asus ZenWiFi Pro XT12 review
Asus' ZenWiFi Pro XT12 towers are a very good, powerful mesh system. Performance is impressive – especially when measured across the mesh where there’s hardly any drop-off in speed. But while the features are packed in, the business options feel like they’re bolted-on to a consumer router rather than being dedicated to supporting an SMB’s core network. It’s expensive too, and looks just aren't enough to justify the premium.

‘Go small or go home’: HTC teases a new Vive VR headset
It’s been a busy 12 months for HTC, and it looks like the VR headset manufacturer has one last trick up its sleeve before the year is out. Having already announced the HTC Vive Flow and Vive wrist tracker in October 2021 and January 2022, respectively, HTC has taken to Twitter (opens in new tab) to tease the release of another small-form VR headset.

Black Friday begins now at Target - 8 must-see deals on Apple Watch, Xbox, and more
The holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and one retailer has kicked things off super-early in 2022. The Target Deal Days event is now underway with discounts available across a range of categories - including TVs, toys, laptops, Apple, home decor, games consoles, and more.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: the 7 most exciting new camera features
The arrival of new Google Pixel phones is always a big moment for point-and-shoot snapping – and so it's proved again with the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While the new flagships don't have a headline moment quite as big as the Pixel 3's introduction of 'Night Sight', they do bring a combination of exciting hardware and software upgrades that could fire them into the upper echelons of our best camera phones guide.

Western Digital’s new SanDisk SSD is its fastest and toughest yet
Western Digital has expanded its range of high-end SanDisk Professional products with the release of the PRO-G40 SSD. The company's new SSD is compatible with both USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Thunderbolt 3 connections. And with anIP68 certification, it's Western Digital's most durable product. It’s also the fastest SanDisk model...

Logitech Lift Mouse review
The Logitech Lift Mouse is an impressive, quirky-looking mouse that makes work life a little easier. It's designed with productivity in mind and allows for effortless scrolling across all your devices. However, if you've got above-average-sized hands or happen to be left-handed, this mouse is definitely not for you. Pros.

LG S95QR review
The LG S95QR rights a few past wrongs, introduces some genuinely useful innovation in the shape of a new up-firing center speaker, and best of all delivers a fantastically dynamic and immersive experience that’s almost as at home with music as it is with full-blooded movie mixes. LG S95QR:...

Here's what AirPods Max 2 should steal from AirPods Pro 2 – and what it shouldn't
Now that Apple has unveiled AirPods Pro 2 to the world, the next item in the AirPods line-up that needs an upgrade is AirPods Max, Apple's high-end over-ear headphones. A new AirPods Max 2 model doesn't look likely to arrive any time soon – we'd guess that the end of the 2023 is the most likely time we'll see it, because Apple loves to release AirPods models just before Christmas. It did this with the original AirPods Max, AirPods 3rd Gen, AirPods Pro 2 and original AirPods Pro (2019).
