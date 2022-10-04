Samsung Electronics has revealed its roadmap for its SSD ecosystem at the 2022 Samsung Tech Day and it looks tasty. It has plans to “stack over 1,000 layers” in its most advanced NAND chip by 2030 although it has stopped short of revealing whether it would be actual products available on shelves (if these are still around by the end of the decade), products shipped to customers (like Teamgroup) or samples in its labs.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO