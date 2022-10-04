Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.47.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO