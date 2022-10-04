Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Motley Fool
AMD Misses Sales Estimates By a Mile -- Time to Sell the Stock?
AMD says it will miss the midpoint of its previous revenue guidance for the third quarter by over $1 billion. Gross profit margin will also come in lower than previously expected. The stock is already down big this year, so now may not be the best time to bail. You’re...
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Falling After AMD News
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM shares are trading lower by 5.18% to $70.50 Friday morning in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior...
Why Chip Stocks Were Falling Today
The near-term weakness in semiconductors will open up long-term investment opportunities for value investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Intel Shares Are Falling After AMD News
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 4.30% to $26.01 Friday morning in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7...
Business Insider
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock.Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl Icahn has scored an estimated $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff. The...
Motley Fool
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy In October
Tech stocks are beaten down after driving the market for the last 13 years. A bear market meltdown could be the perfect opportunity to buy quality tech stocks at a discount. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com
Micron to Set Up $100 Billion Chip Unit in New York
Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is setting up a chipmaking unit in New York for about $100 billion, reports the New York Times. The significant development comes fresh on the heels of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) planning a chipmaking unit in Ohio and the passage of the CHIPS Act. Will MU Stock Go Up?. Micron...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AMD, Tilray Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Matrix Service Company MTRX to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $181.84 million before the opening bell. Matrix Service shares closed at $4.35 on Thursday.
Motley Fool
AMD's Organic Growth Grinds to a Halt
AMD's preliminary third-quarter results drastically cut revenue expectations due to a weak PC market. While AMD's revenue will still grow by 29%, that growth is entirely due to the acquisition of Xilinx. The situation could get much worse if the graphics and data center segments deteriorate in the coming quarters.
AMD Analysts Cut Price Targets After Chipmaker Lowers Guidance, But 'Long-Term Opportunity' Remains
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD hit new 52-week lows on Friday after the company came out with lower third-quarter guidance Thursday after the market close. The company said its third-quarter revenue would hit $5.6 billion, lower than a previous outlook of $6.7 billion. Here’s a look at what...
Why Intel Shares Are Falling During Thursday's After-Hours Session
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 2.72% to $26.44 during Thursday's after-hours session after peer chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened: AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7 billion...
Motley Fool
Why Wex Stock Easily Beat the Market This Week
Wex's revenue can fluctuate greatly with the price of gas. When OPEC cut production, gas prices went up, sending Wex stock up with it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Zoomed 24% Higher Today
The company flipped to an adjusted net profit during the period. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tickerreport.com
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $100.00
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.47.
AMD Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Revenue Warning, Shares Tumble
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD shar warned of a revenue shortfall and lowered its gross margin guidance. The company said its third-quarter revenue will likely come in at $5.6 billion, down from the previous forecast of $6.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million. AMD shares fell 5.4% to $64.19 in...
Why AMD Shares Are Nose-Diving On Friday
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD shares were sliding on Friday after the chipmaker warned of a revenue shortfall and lowered its gross margin guidance. What Happened: The company said its third-quarter revenue will likely come in at $5.6 billion, down from the previous forecast of $6.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million. Weaker-than-anticipated PC market demand held back processor shipment, which, in turn, had an impact on the company’s client sector revenue.
AMD, Samsung's Warnings Underline Looming Tech Slowdown — But This Analyst Sees Pockets Of Strength
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD shares moved sharply to the downside in after-hours trading on Thursday after the chipmaker warned of a revenue shortfall. What Happened: AMD's predicament isn’t likely to be a one-off event. South Korean electronics and chip manufacturer Samsung, on Friday, pre-announced that its third-quarter operating profit will likely come in at 10.8 trillion won ($7.6 billion), down about 32% year-over-year, and 23.4% lower than in the previous quarter. If the estimates are confirmed when the chip major reports its final quarterly results, it would mark its first sequential decline in three years.
CNBC
AMD shares fall more than 13% on weak outlook, dragging other chipmakers down
Investors continued to sell shares of AMD on Friday after the chipmaker issued weak preliminary third-quarter results. AMD pointed to slumping PC demand and overall supply chain issues. Shares of other chipmakers, including Intel and Nvidia, were also down. shares were down 13.9% on Friday as investors digest the company's...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AMD, Levi Strauss, DraftKings and more
(AMBC) – The municipal bond insurer will receive $1.84 billion to settle lawsuits against. (BAC). The suits stemmed from bond insurance policies that Ambac had provided to Bank of America's Countrywide Credit unit prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Ambac surged 21.1% in the premarket. (TLRY) – The cannabis...
Comments / 0