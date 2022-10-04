ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Person
Flight
100.9 The Eagle

Hunter Shares What Might Be Missouri State Archery Record Buck

There's no official word, but new video shared by a hunter shows what might be a buck that might break a more than 20 year Missouri state archery record. I saw this share by Outdoor Life of Josh Heuser who's a host on Respect the Game TV. His video share on Instagram shows a stunning deer that might just be a modern-day mammoth buck.
MISSOURI STATE
100.9 The Eagle

A city in Illinois ranks #1 for Mental Wellness

Taking care of your mental health and your mental wellness is more important than ever before. Your mental wellness can be greatly affected by where you live and your surroundings. That's why it is exciting to see that the number 1 city in the US for mental wellness is right here in the Land of Lincoln.
NAPERVILLE, IL
100.9 The Eagle

One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois

Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
100.9 The Eagle

Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
100.9 The Eagle

Hy-Vee Has Issued a Recall of Cheese Due to Possible Listeria

It's time to check the fridge again as Hy-Vee has issued a recall of cheese due to concerns that it might be contaminated with listeria. I first saw this cheese recall shared by Ozarks First. According to their report, cheese under the product name Saputo Cheese USA was shipped to Hy-Vee stores in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and 5 other Midwestern states. The labels with the UPC codes under the recall are the following:
ILLINOIS STATE
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

ABOUT

100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://101theeagle.com/

