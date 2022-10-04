Read full article on original website
Sustainability Accelerates as Companies Build on Risk Mitigation and Resilience
Companies of all sizes around the world have improved their sustainability performance over the past five years, according to EcoVadis. More companies than ever are engaging in sustainability ratings, with a 61% growth in the number of assessments from 2017-2021. The Index is based on the sustainability performance data derived...
Procure-to-Pay Suffers from Disconnected Governance
In response to increasing global interest in end-to-end processes, APQC gathered insight into how organizations are governing and managing their procure-to-pay (P2P) processes. This end-to-end process begins with ordering goods and services, receiving those goods and services, and then paying for those goods and services. Current state of procure-to-pay governance.
The Automotive Space is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
How Standardizing the Supply Chain Could Improve Bottom Lines
Supply chains had been straining to meet increasingly complex industry and consumer needs even before the COVID-19 pandemic – the last three years only exposed and exacerbated the challenges. Material shortages, manufacturing interruptions, volatile markets and rapidly changing consumer demands all converged and magnified existing struggles. Imbalances between supply...
Business Leaders Expect Low-Code to Surpass Traditional Coding by 2024
Most organizations expect to use low-code more than traditional coding by 2024, according to a Mendix survey, which falls in line with Gartner’s estimates that, by 2025, 70% of applications developed by enterprises will be built with low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020. “The...
